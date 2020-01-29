 Tiger Brands announces new CEO as MacDougall retires | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • SA Revenue Service

    The tax agency says a unit that tackles illicit financial flows has recovered R2.6bn since April 2019.

  • Eskom

    The power utility has brought back a former manager to head up its Kusile construction.

  • Zimbabwe

    The country has turned to UAE in hopes of selling a stake in its national oil company.

Loading...

Tiger Brands announces new CEO as MacDougall retires

Jan 29 2020 09:19
tiger brands


Related Articles

Tiger Brands earnings down 17%, still reeling from listeriosis outbreak

Tiger Brands wants to sell listeriosis-hit Enterprise

Lewis share price rallies nearly 8% on trading update

 

Food and beverage group Tiger Brands [JSE:TBS] announced on Wednesday that it current chief financial officer, Noel Doyle, has been appointed its new CEO with effect from February 1. 

Doyle will take over from Lawrence MacDougall, who is retiring at the end of January, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63. 

"Lawrence has been at the helm of Tiger Brands since 2016 and will exit the company on 31 March 2020 to ensure a smooth handover," said Tiger Brands in an update to shareholders. 

The group's chair, Dr Khotso Mokhele, said, “We want to thank Lawrence for almost four years of devoted service which involved many accomplishments and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and future endeavours. After a rigorous and extensive search process, the Board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Noel’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the CEO position”.

Tiger Brands, which owns the brands Koo, Beacon, Enterprise, Oros and more, and was negatively impacted by the 2018 listeriosis outbreak, said it would provide an update on the CFO position in due course. 

tiger brands
NEXT ON FIN24X

Adidas making even more of its sneakers from plastic waste

2020-01-28 20:26

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
High Court dismisses former SAA chair Dudu Myeni's latest appeal bid Eskom brings back former manager from Philippines to head Kusile construction Unplanned Eskom breakdowns are still high - so where's all the load shedding? You can keep flying SAA thanks to R3.5bn in funding - business rescue practitioners SAA may receive emergency funding from state bank
High stakes for Discovery Life as Vitality rewards change Fail to act on climate change and you're fired, says R570bn pension fund Investec to sell Limpopo, Rustenburg malls for R727m to invest abroad Stocks fall on deepening virus concerns EXPLAINER: Divorce and children - what SA law says

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...