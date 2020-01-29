Tiger Brands announces new CEO as MacDougall retires

Food and beverage group Tiger Brands [JSE:TBS] announced on Wednesday that it current chief financial officer, Noel Doyle, has been appointed its new CEO with effect from February 1.

Doyle will take over from Lawrence MacDougall, who is retiring at the end of January, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63.

"Lawrence has been at the helm of Tiger Brands since 2016 and will exit the company on 31 March 2020 to ensure a smooth handover," said Tiger Brands in an update to shareholders.

The group's chair, Dr Khotso Mokhele, said, “We want to thank Lawrence for almost four years of devoted service which involved many accomplishments and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and future endeavours. After a rigorous and extensive search process, the Board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Noel’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the CEO position”.

Tiger Brands, which owns the brands Koo, Beacon, Enterprise, Oros and more, and was negatively impacted by the 2018 listeriosis outbreak, said it would provide an update on the CFO position in due course.