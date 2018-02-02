NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Steinhoff announces dividend freeze, creditor waiver proposals

Feb 02 2018 16:16
Jan Cronje


Related Articles

Nomura joins list of banks burnt by Steinhoff meltdown

Steinhoff’s angry hometown erases traces of its fallen star

Steinhoff goes to Parliament: 5 key takeaways

JSE warns Steinhoff subsidiary over late financial reports

 

Cape Town - Steinhoff on Friday announced that it would be halting dividend payments and approaching some of its creditors for waivers, as it seeks to hold onto its money. 

“[Steinhoff] will shortly be recommending that certain of its financial creditors support the group by providing limited waivers under certain of the group’s existing European holding companies’ financing arrangements,” it said in an update to shareholders. 

The Stellenbosch-headquartered retail giant, which has been under the cloud of an accounting scandal since December 5 last year, did not say which financial institutions it would be approaching.

It would be taking the proposals to its creditors "in the coming weeks". 

“The key elements of the waiver proposals will be to seek a waiver of any possible defaults (including any related certification requirements) in respect of the matters referred to in the public announcements of the company to date since 5 December 2017.

“[These include], in particular, matters associated with the postponement of the publication of the company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ending 30 September 2017 and the restatement of any prior year accounts.”

Steinhoff has said it will be only be able to publish its 2017 financial statements once forensic auditors PwC have completed their independent report into the group. 

When its top leadership briefed Parliament this week, they said they could not yet give a date for the completion of PwC's investigation.

Steinhoff also said that, as part of its waiver proposals, it was “likely to voluntarily agree” to halt dividend payments for a period to 30 June 2018, as well as most acquisitions. 

The international retailer's shares were trading at R6.54 on the JSE at 15:45, down 3.1% on the day. 


* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Steinhoff’s angry hometown erases traces of its fallen star

2018-02-02 07:22

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steinhoff’s angry hometown erases traces of its fallen star Brown gives Eskom green light to buy IPP power Bitcoin tumbles to below $8 500 as cryptocurrency misery continues This year a watershed for tax hikes - Deloitte WATCH: Pain and gain for consumers as Day Zero nears
#EntrepreneurCorner: Start making money in 2018 What the water crisis reveals about your character BOOK REVIEW: Why perfect timing is vital for top work performance SA wins high score for budget transparency - survey Scam alert for SA social media users

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: DAY ZERO

Capetonians are bracing themselves as Day Zero, the day the city's taps will be switched off, is set for April 16.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Are you stocking up on water as day zero approaches?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...