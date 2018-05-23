NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Steinhoff Africa Retail parts ways with auditor Deloitte.

May 23 2018 17:07

(Photo: File, AFP)

Related Articles

Steinhoff raises R3.75bn in STAR share sale

Pep parent powers on, despite Steinhoff scandals

Markus Jooste no 'puppet master', says son-in-law on controversial WhatsApp message

No foul play in dividend to transfer Lodestone shares - Jooste son-in-law

Markus Jooste: Court may need to rule on parly testimony, as MP's agree on subpoena

Lodestone share sale shouldn't be 'one horse race', says Markus Jooste's son-in-law

 

Cape Town - Steinhoff Africa Retail [JSE:SRR] is parting ways with auditor Deloitte.

In a media statement on Wednesday afternoon, STAR said that that PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) had been appointed as the company's external auditor with effect from May 23. 

STAR, previously known as Pepkor, is a separate company from Steinhoff International Holdings.  

STAR CEO Leon Lourens said in a short statement that Deloitte decided to resign "after careful consideration and by mutual agreement with STAR management and its audit committee". 

“A significant component of the STAR group was already audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers and using two auditors simultaneously, caused an inefficient duplication of efforts,” he said. 

Deloitte has been the longtime auditors of Steinhoff International Holdings, whose share price has plummeted precipitously since its former CEO Markus Jooste stepped down amid an accounting scandal in December 2017. 

Steinhoff too has considered parting ways with Deloitte, but decided at its recent Annual General Meeting in the Netherlands to retain Deloitte as its auditors for the 2018 financial year.


* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

All job levels affected, says AngloGold on latest cuts

2018-05-23 16:21

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Markus Jooste no 'puppet master', says son-in-law on controversial WhatsApp message Gerrie Nel: Out of the reputational frying pan into the fire Irregular spend by SA municipalities up 75% to R28.4bn as audit outcomes regress SA to cut 'Gupta clause' in Mining Charter, Gwede Mantashe says Price of fuel, alcoholic beverages drives spike in inflation
Find out which banks South Africans complain about most Four times the economy showed us flames this week BOOK REVIEW: Why the world is a better place than you think Emerging market entrepreneurs give Naspers great returns, says CEO Bob van Dijk Wealth tax: can SA afford to raise the already high burden on the rich?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you considered your options for retirement?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...