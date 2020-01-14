 Shoprite accepts instances when it granted credit 'recklessly' | Fin24
  • Chris Yelland

    Eskom is not too big to fail – it has already failed. The issue now is how we deal with this.

  • Store Closures

    Massmart has announced that it could shut 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores.

  • 'Political Theatre'

    Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed calls to move Eskom to the energy department.

Shoprite accepts instances when it granted credit 'recklessly'

Jan 14 2020 21:37

Shoprite. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The Shoprite Group on Tuesday confirmed that it had accepted a judgment by the National Credit Regulator and has processed the payment of the fine imposed on one its subsidiaries, Shoprite Investments, for extending credit to some of its customers too easily.

In September 2017, the National Credit Tribunal (NCT) found that there were instances when Shoprite did not do proper affordability assessments before granting credit to consumers. The NCT ruled that in these instances the credit was, therefore, granted "recklessly" in terms of the act.

Shoprite was ordered to pay a fine of R1 million. It then appealed to the High Court, but has now lost the appeal.

Shoprite pointed out in its statement in reaction to the lost appeal that this matter relates to credit agreements concluded in June 2013 and June 2014 with nine consumers from amongst thousands. In all these cases the credit extended was settled in full by the customers concerned.

"Previous Shoprite Investments affordability assessment processes were replaced in September 2015 with a new affordability assessment system aligned with the Affordability Assessment Regulations contained in the National Credit Amendment Act," Shoprite said.

shoprite holdings  |  retail  |  credit
Liberty Two Degrees only has 2% exposure to Game, Makro, Dion

2020-01-14 18:20

 
 
 
 
