R1bn in PnP food credit shows consumers in dire straits, debt expert warns

46 minutes ago
Sibongile Khumalo
Johannesburg - The R1bn taken up by consumers in Pick n Pay food credit cards is a reflection of tight economic conditions as people resort to taking credit to feed their families, Debt Rescue said on Friday.

The supermarket group on Thursday announced that 56 000 customers had taken up the store credit card to the value R1bn since the product was launched in September 2017.

“The fact that they had raked up over R1bn in debt shows just how dire the situation has become,” said Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

The debt counselling firm said the staggering R1bn credit extension in less than six months was "bad news" for consumers.

“What for many was clearly a last resort, the Pick n Pay credit line was clearly a last-ditch effort to feed their families,” he added.

Pick n Pay came under criticism last year when it launched the product, with concerns that the facility would sink cash-strapped consumers further into debt.

The retailer has maintained that the card “offers the most affordable form of credit in the market, with a 55-days free credit payment option”.

Announcing the company’s annual financial results on Thursday, the firm stated that the credit
was accessed through the customer's Smart Shopper card, “with the credit provider carrying all associated funding costs and credit risk”.

The card is operated in partnership by RCS.

Roets said the VAT increase which came into effect at the beginning of April, together with fuel price hikes had placed consumers in an “exceptionally difficult economic cycle” - with more than half of economically active people falling behind by three months or more in credit repayments.

Roets said at the time that Pick n Pay made the announcement to open store accounts for consumers, Debt Rescue made the point that food was the one commodity that cash-strapped consumers should try to buy with cash.

“It is far better to buy assets such as a house or a car on credit. Food is something that you definitely should not buy on credit. If you have to finance food, then you are in big trouble,” said Roets.

High-end food and clothing retailer, Woolworths, also allows customers to purchase food and alcohol on credit.

