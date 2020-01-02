 Makro closes stores due to 'technical issues' | Fin24
Makro closes stores due to 'technical issues'

43 minutes ago
Londiwe Buthelezi


A sign outside a Makro store in the Western Cape on January 2, 2020 (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Makro stores had to shut their doors on Thursday morning, arguably one of the busiest days at the start of the year, as parents flocked to outlets to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

It is understood that stores had to close because the retailer’s national trading system was down. Neither Makro nor its parent company, Massmart, have responded to Fin24 to confirm the number of stores affected or the cause of the downtime.

But Makro tweeted at 13:00 that the issue had been resolved.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused while our stores have been closed today. We were experiencing a technical issue which has now been resolved. We are now open for trading," it said

Customers were turned away at Makro stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng, while some remained in hopes that outlets would reopen soon.

Makro Woodmead in Sandton remained close past lunchtime, even though Makro tweeted that stores had reopened. 

Massmart flagged the issue of downtime at Makro during the group’s interim results announcement in August. It said the system downtime was due to the implementation of a new system as the retailer switched from its legacy online system early in 2019.

But last year the downtime issues only affected online sales, which accounted for a mere 0.8% of all sales in Makro outlets. Signs at some of the stores on Thursday indicated that till points were also affected this time around.

Makro has 22 stores around the country trading in general merchandise, food and liquor. It is not clear whether all outlets were affected, and if any other of the Massmart retailers were down. But Builders Warehouse and Game stores visited by Fin24 around Sunninghill and Fourways in Johannesburg were operating without interruptions.

