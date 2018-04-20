Jan Cronje
LIVE: Steinhoff holds AGM under intense scrutiny after accounting scandal
2018-04-20 12:51
Four months after its share price plunged and its CEO Markus Jooste resigned, Steinhoff will face questions from shareholders at its Annual General Meeting.
Steinhoff's acting CEO Danie van der Merwe has started his presentation.
STEINHOFF TIMELINE: From 'Ikea of Africa' to near collapse in just four months -
Steinhoff, once referred to as “the Ikea of Africa” and its former CEO Markus Jooste as the African Warren Buffet has seen a spectacular fall from grace since December when it revealed accounting irregularities in its books.
More than 95% of its market capitalisation has been wiped out and the international retailer faces angry investors, from public servant pension funds to Wall Street’s biggest banks.Four months later, and there’s still no official word on what the accounting irregularities were, the former CEO Markus Jooste is yet to answer burning questions and the share price remains volatile.
Steinhoff acting chair Heather Sonn has said the group would provide an update on a restructuring plan at the meeting.
She said the restructuring would take place in a "feasible and implementable" manner. She has not yet provided any information about what it would entail.
She has said the leadership would be “more open” about communicating the latest developments, but would not give "unfettered" access to information, as Steinhoff is still the subject of a number of investigations.
"What we hope to do today and at this AGM is put certain of the government structures in place [to enable us to move into] the next order of business,” she said.
The group will also provide an update on the restatement of its 2017 financial results.
Steinhoff's share price rose by more than 7% to trade at R2.75 a share at the start of the AGM. A year ago the stock was changing hands at R74 a piece.
The Annual General Meeting has started. It is being held at the Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Centre in the Netherlands, and will be live-streamed at a venue in Cape Town.
Five questions shareholders and investors will want answers to are:
1. What can management say about the reasons behind the accounting scandal that has caused its share price to lunge by 95%?
2. What is the status of a German criminal probe into people linked to Steinhoff? How does this probe - which is ongoing - link to the accounting scandal?
3. What is Steinhoff's liquidity position? Are banks still giving it loans?
4. What is the status of a number of class action lawsuits against Steinhoff?
5. When will the company's 2017 financial statement be made public?
Trade union federation Fedusa wants to see Steinhoff appoint a new board at its Annual General Meeting on Friday, saying new directors are needed to take the embattled retailer forward.
Meanwhile, German media reported on Friday that German authorities were expanding their investigation in the firm. As Fin24 previously reported, the public prosecutor's office of Oldenburg is investigating possible accounting irregularities and fraud at Steinhoff.
The investigation is difficult as most of the documents the authorities are investigating are in English, reported the financial site Handelsblatt.
Labour groups Fedusa, Cosas and the Public Servants Association were on Friday picketing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the meeting will be live-streamed.
The federation's general secretary Dennis George said on Friday morning that the directors who oversaw Steinhoff over the past few years cannot be expected to extricate themselves from the accounting scandal that has caused its share price to plunge by over 95% in four months.