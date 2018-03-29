Listeriosis: Class action suit against Tiger Brands, Enterprise launched in Johannesburg court

An application for a certification of a class action to be brought against Tiger Brands [JSE:TBS] and Enterprise Foods has been filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Lead attorney on the action suit Thamsanqa Malusi from Richard Spoor Attorneys said the class action suit relates to the listeriosis outbreak which claimed the lives of at least 180 South Africans after they consumed products including polony, viennas and russians.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the outbreak of listeriosis had been traced to an Enterprise Foods facility.

"We can now conclude scientifically that the source of the present outbreak is the Enterprise Food production facility located in Polokwane," he said at the time at the offices of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg.



The National Consumer Commission issued safety recall notices to the affected manufacturers and facilities, and the products were recalled.

The World Health Organisation has previously announced that the listeriosis outbreak in SA was considered the largest ever.

More to follow.