NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Listeriosis: Class action suit against Tiger Brands, Enterprise launched in Johannesburg court

Mar 29 2018 11:21
Lizeka Tandwa

The Enterprise factory in Germiston, east of Johannesburg is seen. (News24)

Related Articles

Listeria takes a bite out of trade as countries ban SA's processed meat

Tiger Brands puts costs of listeria precautions at hundreds of millions of rands

Law firms look to maul Tiger Brands

Three major mistakes Tiger Brands made in response to the listeriosis crisis

4 times Tiger Brands made headlines for the wrong reasons

 

An application for a certification of a class action to be brought against Tiger Brands [JSE:TBS] and Enterprise Foods has been filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Lead attorney on the action suit Thamsanqa Malusi from Richard Spoor Attorneys said the class action suit relates to the listeriosis outbreak which claimed the lives of at least 180 South Africans after they consumed products including polony, viennas and russians.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the outbreak of listeriosis had been traced to an Enterprise Foods facility.

"We can now conclude scientifically that the source of the present outbreak is the Enterprise Food production facility located in Polokwane," he said at the time at the offices of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg.

The National Consumer Commission issued safety recall notices to the affected manufacturers and facilities, and the products were recalled.

The World Health Organisation has previously announced that the listeriosis outbreak in SA was considered the largest ever. 

More to follow.

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA mine deaths this year rise to 22

2018-03-28 19:25

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Reserve Bank cuts interest rates Huge petrol price hike to kick in next Wednesday Did SARS Gupta VAT refund break financial law? WRAP: Hawks investigating fraud at Steinhoff The Nkonki Pact Part 1: How the Guptas bought themselves an auditor
Drought impact already reflects in Cape Town hotel bookings - survey Warning: Ponzi scams still going strong #EntrepreneurCorner: Building an online health booking platform 5 reasons why Moody’s gave SA a ratings breather Naspers CEO explains Tencent move

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LAND REFORM

Parliament's resolution to amend the Constitution and allow expropriation without compensation has unleashed a storm of gigantic proportions.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you buy the Blackberry KEYOne?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...