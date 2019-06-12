 Annual retail sales increase by 2.4% for April | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Uniform Message

    Cyril Ramaphosa has called for ANC policy certainty, saying the NDP 'is our lodestar'.

  • Vuyani Jarana

    Unions have staged lunchtime pickets at airports countrywide in support of SAA's outgoing CEO.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Annual retail sales increase by 2.4% for April

Jun 12 2019 14:33
Fin24
In this rear view, an unrecognizable woman stands

.

Related Articles

Annual SA manufacturing production surprises by growing 4.6% in April

Optimism after elections lifts trade conditions in May

Mr Price lifts dividend in tough trading conditions

 

Annual retail sales increased by 2.4% in April 2019, with growth in textiles, pharmaceuticals and household furniture, according to Stats SA. 

In March annual retail sales grew by 0.1%, and in February 1.4%. 

According to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday, the largest annual growth rates for April were recorded for 

  • textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (6.4%);
  • pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (5.3%); and
  • household furniture, appliances and equipment (4.6%).

The 2.4% increase for April was above the expectations of analysts. NKC African Economics had forecast 1.4% growth that retail sales. 

On Tuesday Stats SA announced that annual manufacturing production had increased by 4.6% in April, also above market expectations.

shopping  |  retail
NEXT ON FIN24X

WATCH: Student uses speech software to deliver address at graduation

2019-06-12 10:16

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 municipal spending sins that Treasury hopes to curb Commission recommends Eskom cancel boiler contract over 0% black ownership Mystery shrouds R41m fee to Gupta-owned firm which benefitted from Neotel-Transnet deal Solly Moeng: Corruption is fixed from the top down Murder accused linked to money transfer to Gupta-linked firm in Hong Kong
Sunday Read: When the Reserve Bank has come under fire, and what Kganyago did about it Mkhwebane denies targeting Gordhan, says bravery is her 'cardinal sin' Zim fires entire energy board amid load shedding There's a CEO crisis in South Africa and no one is stepping up The ANC, the EFF and the SARB: New dawn, old Vaseline or just game six?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

SARS has lifted the tax return threshold from R350 000 to R500 000 per year. What are your thoughts on this??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...