99.99% of Steinhoff Africa shareholders back name change to Pepkor Holdings

Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) will be changing its name to Pepkor holdings after 99.99% of shareholders backed the move.

The JSE-listed group [JSE:SRR] that contains Steinhoff's African retail assets first proposed the name change at a results announcement in March, as it sought to distance itself from its scandal-plagued parent company Steinhoff International.

In a stock exchange announcement on Friday, STAR said that no shareholders had voted against the resolution to change the name. 99.99% of shareholders voted for the change, and 0.01% abstained.

