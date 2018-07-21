NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
99.99% of Steinhoff Africa shareholders back name change to Pepkor Holdings

Jul 21 2018 18:29
Jan Cronje
The logo of Steinhoff Africa Retail


Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) will be changing its name to Pepkor holdings after 99.99% of shareholders backed the move. 

The JSE-listed group  [JSE:SRR] that contains Steinhoff's African retail assets first proposed the name change at a results announcement in March, as it sought to distance itself from its scandal-plagued parent company Steinhoff International. 

In a stock exchange announcement on Friday, STAR said that no shareholders had voted against the resolution to change the name. 99.99% of shareholders voted for the change, and 0.01% abstained. 

