Thieves get away with 12 kilograms of gold from North West mine

Thieves broke into Harmony Gold Mining Company's Kalgold mine Tuesday morning and stole 12 kilograms of the precious metal, according to spokeswoman Lauren Fourie.

The robbers accessed “heavily guarded” gold storage facilities in a significant security breach at the mine, situated in the North West province, she said. The incident is being investigated.

“The gold was stored at the mine under heavy security,” Fourie said by phone. “It was a brazen attack, luckily nobody was hurt.”

At current prices the stolen gold is worth about $519,000 (about R6.2m)