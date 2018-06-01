Mantashe commits to summit before Mining Charter is gazetted

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has committed to presenting a draft of the reviewed Mining Charter to industry bodies at a summit before it is presented to Cabinet and gazetted.

This comes as he and members of his department on Thursday rounded off a community consultation tour to get input around the Charter.

"Before we present the Charter to Cabinet and gazette it, we will convene a summit where the department will present a draft and allow all stakeholders to comment on the final product that came out of the process of community consultations.

"We have been encouraged by the level of engagements held throughout the country. We believe that with the inputs received, we will have a solid Charter, which once implemented, will move our transformation objectives forward," he said.

Members of SA's mining industry in February welcomed Mantashe's appointment as the new minister of mineral resources, in the wake of its strained relationship with his predecessor Mosebenzi Zwane.

In September 2017, for example, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter, in a speech at a public conference in Australia, said the industry had lost all confidence in Zwane.

The Chamber has since renamed itself the Minerals Council South Africa.