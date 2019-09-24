 Big blue diamond found by struggling Petra at Cullinan mine | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Medical Schemes

    SA’s three biggest have announced their price hikes – here’s how they compare.

  • Warning

    'Make sure you have enough money on Thursday,' says banking union as thousands threaten strike.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Big blue diamond found by struggling Petra at Cullinan mine

37 minutes ago
Thomas Biesheuvel
A 20.08 carat Type IIb blue diamond recovered at C

A 20.08 carat Type IIb blue diamond recovered at Cullinan on 23 September 2019 (Petra)

Related Articles

SA mine where the biggest-ever diamond was found delivers again

Petra slumps as it digs up too many cheap South African diamonds

Petra Diamonds looking to live within its means

 

Petra Diamonds has found a 20.08 carat blue stone at its flagship mine in South Africa, offering some relief to a miner struggling with weak demand and a mountain of debt.

The company said it found the gem quality Type IIb diamond at its Cullinan mine, famous for producing expensive gems, including those in the British crown jewels. While Petra gave no forecast on the price, blue gem quality stones are among the most valuable in the world.

Petra’s share price has collapsed to a record low amid falling diamond prices and concerns that it will struggle to repay debts. Last week it wrote down the value of its mines by almost $250 million and said co-founder and Chairperson Adonis Pouroulis will depart, after its long-serving chief executive officer left earlier this year.

Petra has slid from a peak value of more than $1.5 billion as it redeveloped the Cullinan mine, where the world’s biggest diamond was found in 1905. The cost of that project saw Petra’s debts swell, just as the diamond market weakened.

Still, the mine continues to produce exceptional stones, including a 425-carat white color stone earlier this year.

“With Petra’s balance sheet under focus, the recovery and sale of special diamonds incremental to cash flow forecasts represents a positive for the stock,” said BMO analysts Edward Sterck. “For reference, a 30-carat blue diamond from Cullinan was sold for $26 million in 2014.”


petra  |  diamonds
NEXT ON FIN24X

Tongaat-Hulett embarks on major board shake-up, appoints new chair

2019-09-23 17:41

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
A boss at Burger King SA’s owner got a R6m payout – for changing positions 'Make sure you have enough money on Thursday.' Union issues warning ahead of bank strike Bank strike: FNB says clients should use app and online banking SA’s three biggest medical schemes have announced their price hikes – here’s how they compare SARS warns Friday's banking strike may cause disruption
Fixing SAA means combatting 'organised crime syndicate' - former prosecutions boss Christo Wiese's plan for Virgin Active owner: Get rid of bosses, assets As Eskom asks Interpol for help, leaks shed light on how Gupta-linked firm may have moved millions What Africa's central banks may do in the next 10 days, and how the oil price shock could hit Govt considering R160 billion green-energy initiative

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your view on deep sea mining?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...