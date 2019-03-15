 Amplats hands land to South Africans amid expropriation push | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Load Shedding

    Schedules for Cape Town, Jhb, Durban, East London and Polokwane, plus links to more.

  • State Capture

    The Guptas portrayed themselves as good corporate citizens, says Nhlanhla Nene.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Amplats hands land to South Africans amid expropriation push

Mar 15 2019 08:01
Felix Njini, Bloomberg
Large dumptruck at copper mine

iStock

Related Articles

SA mining production slump continues – Stats SA

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

Cosatu slams Mantashe, echoes calls to amend mine health and safety act

RBPlat share price takes a knock despite boost in platinum output

 

Anglo American Platinum [JSE:AMS]  is giving hundreds of hectares of land to communities living in an area that’s rich with the ore as the ANC seeks to introduce laws that make it easier to expropriate land without paying for it.

The world’s top platinum supplier is handing over 270 hectares of land to people living in Rustenburg, about 140 kilometers northwest of Johannesburg. That almost doubles the area it has given to communities to 473 hectares since 2014.

The move comes as the ANC plans to change the Constitution to make it easier to seize land without paying for it.

Lawmakers have also introduced separate draft legislation that outlines the circumstances under which the state can do this. The ANC says the amendments are needed to address racially skewed ownership patterns dating back to colonialism and apartheid. Farmers’ groups and some opposition parties say this will undermine property rights and deter investment, and that they will contest any changes in court.

Economic opportunities 

Amplats sees the proposals on land expropriation without compensation as “just one element of a broader program,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said. The donation shows “how business and mining companies can embrace land reform to release well-located urban land available for low-cost housing so that the poor can own property and live close to economic opportunities,” he said.

Anglo plans to spend about R70bn over five years to expand output for platinum-group metals, diamonds, iron ore and coal in the country at mines that are the largest cash contributors to the group. South Africa needs an inclusive and sustainable solution to land reform, with the process benchmarked against improvements in people’s lives and boosting investment, CEO Mark Cutifani said in December.

The areas that the company mines aren’t threatened by expropriation plans and Anglo is encouraged by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to redistribute land in a sustainable manner, Griffith said.

amplats  |  mining industry
NEXT ON FIN24X

VBS Mutual Bank curatorship cost R21.6m

2019-03-15 06:15

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
1 200 jobs affected as Standard Bank closes 91 branches Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding for Friday Find your load shedding schedule Eskom moves to stage 2 load shedding Steinhoff said to seek about R6.5bn for properties in Europe
Ferial Haffajee: Unreadable Ramaphosa tanks business confidence – with a little help from Eskom Boeing agrees to defer delivery of second Comair 737 MAX 8 1 200 jobs affected as Standard Bank closes 91 branches Eskom: Risk of load shedding high for next few days Davies: SA has a few 'fallbacks' in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...