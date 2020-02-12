We’re currently experiencing serious technical problems on the site, and as a result are unable to update the news – even though our market data is running as per normal. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to be up and running again this evening. Thank you for your patience in this regard.
– David McKay (editor) & team
WATCH: Secret Airbus design just might be future shape of airliners
11 minutes ago
Voting Booth
|
Very - I have been a victim
14%
106
votes
14
|
Somewhat - I do what I can
47%
347
votes
47
|
I don't really understand the issue
18%
131
votes
18
|
Not very
21%
153
votes
21
Previous results · Suggest a vote