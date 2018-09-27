Transnet head Gama given notice of termination, board confirms

The Transnet Board has confirmed Transnet group chief executive Siyabonga Gama was given notice of termination, with ten days to justify why he should not be axed.

In a statement, the Board said it had on Thursday served Gama with a letter explaining its decision, citing "serious violations" of his duties, as well as a loss of "trust and confidence" in him.

"The Board of Transnet has today served Mr. Siyabonga Gama with a letter informing him of the Board’s intention to terminate his employment as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Transnet SOC Ltd," said the statement, which was issued on behalf of the Board by Chairperson Popo Molefe.

"The reasons provided to him by the Board relate to alleged serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities as Transnet GCEO.

"As a result, the Board had lost trust and confidence in Mr. Gama’s ability to lead Transnet as GCEO."

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has also been informed, Molefe said.

Gama has been given ten days to make written representations as to why his appointment should not be terminated.

Earlier, City Press reported that Gama had received a "lengthy" letter from Molefe, citing a list of Gama's alleged transgressions. These are included in a report on the controversial tender involving 1 064 locomotives by MNS Attorneys.

Molefe also reportedly said the relationship between Gama and the board had broken down.

Acting Transnet spokesperson Nompumelelo Kunene could not immediately be reached for comment.

