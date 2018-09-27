NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • SA Revenue Service

    A slick suit, seared salmon and SARS.Pieter du Toit writes of his meeting with Bain & Company. .

  • Gupta fallout

    KPMG is still losing staff and clients due to Gupta fallout, according to insiders.

  • Stimulus reaction

    Ratings agency Fitch says SA's stimulus plan is unlikely to boost growth significantly.

Loading...

Transnet head Gama given notice of termination, board confirms

Sep 27 2018 19:04

Siyabonga Gama

Related Articles

Gama appeals to Gordhan

MPs object to briefing by Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, who is facing suspension

Transnet board to consider reasons why CEO Siyabonga Gama shouldn’t be suspended

Futuregrowth says it didn't tell Transnet to remove CEO Gama

 

The Transnet Board has confirmed Transnet group chief executive Siyabonga Gama was given notice of termination, with ten days to justify why he should not be axed.

In a statement, the Board said it had on Thursday served Gama with a letter explaining its decision, citing "serious violations" of his duties, as well as a loss of "trust and confidence" in him.

"The Board of Transnet has today served Mr. Siyabonga Gama with a letter informing him of the Board’s intention to terminate his employment as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Transnet SOC Ltd," said the statement, which was issued on behalf of the Board by Chairperson Popo Molefe.

"The reasons provided to him by the Board relate to alleged serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities as Transnet GCEO.

"As a result, the Board had lost trust and confidence in Mr. Gama’s ability to lead Transnet as GCEO."

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has also been informed, Molefe said.

Gama has been given ten days to make written representations as to why his appointment should not be terminated.

Earlier, City Press reported that Gama had received a "lengthy" letter from Molefe, citing a list of Gama's alleged transgressions. These are included in a report on the controversial tender involving 1 064 locomotives by MNS Attorneys.

Molefe also reportedly said the relationship between Gama and the board had broken down.

Acting Transnet spokesperson Nompumelelo Kunene could not immediately be reached for comment.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published. Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

transnet  |  pravin gordhan  |  popo molefe  |  siyabonga gama  |  soes
NEXT ON FIN24X

ACSA revenue, profit tanks following tariff reduction

2018-09-27 17:38

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Instagram founders' exit means no one to challenge Zuckerberg Ferial Haffajee: Are we going the way of Zimbabwe? PICS: Giant new urban park for V&A Waterfront in Cape Town Rand surprises to firm after US Fed hikes rates New Mining Charter a consensus document - Gwede Mantashe
WRAP: #StateCapture inquiry: Mosebenzi Zwane made 'threat' about Nedbank's licence Year of 'scandals' spurs JSE to plan new rules Tesla criminal probe into Musk tweet may open pandora's box Gupta associate in court battle over Tegeta shares Coca-Cola eyes cannabis market as demand for products grows

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think of President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic stimulus plan?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...