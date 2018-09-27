Transnet head Gama given notice of termination, board confirms

The Transnet Board has confirmed Transnet group chief
executive Siyabonga Gama was given notice of termination, with ten days to justify why he should not
be axed.
In a statement, the Board said it had on Thursday served
Gama with a letter explaining its decision, citing "serious
violations" of his duties, as well as a loss of "trust and
confidence" in him.
"The Board of Transnet has today served Mr. Siyabonga
Gama with a letter informing him of the Board’s intention to terminate his
employment as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Transnet SOC Ltd," said
the statement, which was issued on behalf of the Board by Chairperson Popo
Molefe.
"The reasons provided to him by the Board relate to
alleged serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary
responsibilities as Transnet GCEO.
"As a result, the Board had lost trust and confidence
in Mr. Gama’s ability to lead Transnet as GCEO."
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has also been
informed, Molefe said.
Gama has been given ten days to make written representations
as to why his appointment should not be terminated.
Earlier, City Press reported
that Gama had received a "lengthy" letter from Molefe, citing a list
of Gama's alleged transgressions. These are included in a report on the
controversial tender involving 1 064 locomotives by MNS Attorneys.
Molefe also reportedly said the relationship between Gama and
the board had broken down.
Acting Transnet spokesperson Nompumelelo Kunene could not
immediately be reached for comment.
