Former Exxaro CEO named Sasol's chairperson designate

Sasol [JSE:SOL] announced on Thursday that its chairperson Dr Mandla Gantsho will step down after the company's annual general meeting in November.

Gantsho is set to be replaced by Sipho Nkosi, the former CEO of Exxaro Resources.

The energy and chemicals company said Nkosi will join the board on May 1 as independent non-executive chairman designate to succeed Gantsho at the conclusion of the AGM.

"I am pleased to hand over the reins to a person of Sipho’s calibre and I am confident that he will provide the necessary direction and leadership in an exciting chapter of Sasol’s history. He will continue to be supported by a strong Board comprised of a diversity of skills and experience," Gantsho said in a media statement.