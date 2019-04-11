 Former Exxaro CEO named Sasol's chairperson designate | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • I'm Loving It

    How the fast food business made big money during stage 4 load shedding.

  • The PIC Inquiry

    Claims of billion rand deals for friends, death threats and a whistleblower.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Former Exxaro CEO named Sasol's chairperson designate

25 minutes ago
Khulekani Magubane, Fin24

(Biznews)

Related Articles

Sasol's giant US plant delayed, cost up to $11.8bn

The case for (coal and nuclear) megaprojects

Sasol forecasts stronger first-half profit on higher oil prices

Sasol Oil wins appeal against Tax Court, it won't have to pay R1.3bn to SARS

 

Sasol [JSE:SOL] announced on Thursday that its chairperson Dr Mandla Gantsho will step down after the company's annual general meeting in November. 

Gantsho is set to be replaced by Sipho Nkosi, the former CEO of Exxaro Resources.

The energy and chemicals company said Nkosi will join the board on May 1 as independent non-executive chairman designate to succeed Gantsho at the conclusion of the AGM. 

"I am pleased to hand over the reins to a person of Sipho’s calibre and I am confident that he will provide the necessary direction and leadership in an exciting chapter of Sasol’s history. He will continue to be supported by a strong Board comprised of a diversity of skills and experience," Gantsho  said in a media statement. 

sasol  |  sipho nkosi  |  mandla gantsho  |  resignation
NEXT ON FIN24X

Africa's Amazon set for New York IPO as online retail grows

47 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Credit card fraud is getting worse. Here's how you can protect yourself Transnet executive resigns following suspension Ramaphosa: We're hard at work keeping the lights on Brexit will be delayed to end October after French President Macron plays hardball Zimbabwe land compensation: This is a chance to move forward, says white farmer
'You must be a walking encyclopaedia' - what's all in a day's work for Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe Six minutes to disaster: How Ethiopian pilots battled Boeing Max in final moments Ferial Haffajee: Gordhan and Mogoro take the Eskom frog out of boiling water 'The whole country is counting on us': What Eskom boss told staff when stage 4 hit Researchers find Facebook 'hosted' cybercriminal groups selling stolen info

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...