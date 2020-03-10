Prasa to enter into negotiations to acquire Spanish locomotives at reduced price

The
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is set to enter into negotiations
with Stadler Rail in a bid to acquire the remaining locomotives, which will be
used on its long-distance railway line, at a reduced price.
Stadler Rail now owns Vossloh Espana
the Spanish company subcontracted by Swifambo Rail to build the locomotives for
Prasa in a tender process that has since been found to be corrupt by the North
Gauteng High Court.
Transport department director
general Alec Moemi, during a briefing on Tuesday night, disputed the fact the
locomotives were ill-suited for use on railway lines, saying it was never meant
to be used on Metrorail lines but was bought exclusively to be used for its
Shosholoza Meyl long-distance operation.
Thus far, 13 trains have been
delivered with another nine sitting in the harbour and seven on the Stadler
manufacturing line.
Moemi said Swifambo did not hand
over the money it received from Prasa to Vossloh, leading to the trains not being
delivered.
Prasa is currently engaged in a
legal battle with Swifambo. It wants to recoup the money after a court ruled that
the R3.5 billion contract should be set aside.
Moemi said Prasa now wanted to
engage Stadler to buy the remaining trains.
"We need
locomotives that are ready. Do we have time to wait longer for a new
manufacturer to build according to spec? It can be done, but that means a
lengthy suspension of services on many lines," he added.
"We are aware
that they seem desperate and we think we can get a much better deal … we think
we can get them much cheaper than what we would have paid for them before."
Shosholoza Meyl is currently
leasing old locomotives on its lines which is costing Prasa a fortune.