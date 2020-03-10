Prasa to enter into negotiations to acquire Spanish locomotives at reduced price

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is set to enter into negotiations with Stadler Rail in a bid to acquire the remaining locomotives, which will be used on its long-distance railway line, at a reduced price.



Stadler Rail now owns Vossloh Espana the Spanish company subcontracted by Swifambo Rail to build the locomotives for Prasa in a tender process that has since been found to be corrupt by the North Gauteng High Court.

Transport department director general Alec Moemi, during a briefing on Tuesday night, disputed the fact the locomotives were ill-suited for use on railway lines, saying it was never meant to be used on Metrorail lines but was bought exclusively to be used for its Shosholoza Meyl long-distance operation.

Thus far, 13 trains have been delivered with another nine sitting in the harbour and seven on the Stadler manufacturing line.

Moemi said Swifambo did not hand over the money it received from Prasa to Vossloh, leading to the trains not being delivered.

Prasa is currently engaged in a legal battle with Swifambo. It wants to recoup the money after a court ruled that the R3.5 billion contract should be set aside.

Moemi said Prasa now wanted to engage Stadler to buy the remaining trains.

"We need locomotives that are ready. Do we have time to wait longer for a new manufacturer to build according to spec? It can be done, but that means a lengthy suspension of services on many lines," he added.

"We are aware that they seem desperate and we think we can get a much better deal … we think we can get them much cheaper than what we would have paid for them before."

Shosholoza Meyl is currently leasing old locomotives on its lines which is costing Prasa a fortune.