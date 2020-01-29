 'Pay back the money.' SA Express demands settlement after SAA secures billions | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • SA Revenue Service

    The tax agency says a unit that tackles illicit financial flows has recovered R2.6bn since April 2019.

  • Eskom

    The power utility has brought back a former manager to head up its Kusile construction.

  • Zimbabwe

    The country has turned to UAE in hopes of selling a stake in its national oil company.

Loading...

'Pay back the money.' SA Express demands settlement after SAA secures billions

22 minutes ago
Jan Cronje

SA Express Logo (Supplied)

Related Articles

You can keep flying SAA thanks to R3.5bn in funding - business rescue practitioners

High Court dismisses former SAA chair Dudu Myeni's latest appeal bid

No more delays, pleads lawyer, as Dudu Myeni seeks leave to appeal - again

Relief as SAA is able to pay workers their January salaries

 

After the announcement that state-owned airline SAA is set to receive R3.5bn in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa on Wednesday, SA Express wants SAA to pay back what it says it is owed. 

According to SA Express, SAA acts as its booking agent, but has not been transferring money from bookings to SA Express. 

"Over the last two months SA Express has been battling to retrieve monies owed by SAA. The national carrier failed to pay revenues owed to SA Express as a consequence of SAA’s Business Rescue status," said SA Express in a statement.

"Now that SAA has received funds, the regional airline trusts that finally paying these revenues will be prioritised."

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, SAA business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said customers could continue flying SAA now that required funding has been secured. "Stakeholders of the airline should now have comfort that the rescue process is on a significantly sounder footing, and that passengers and travel agencies and airline partners may continue to book air travel on SAA with confidence," they said.

SA Express, which is also a state-owned airline but operationally independent of SAA, said that its board and management have been working with the SAA business rescue practitioners to "resolve this matter over the last two months with no imminent way forward". The airline did not say how much it is owed by SAA. 

"As of 7 December 2019, SAA has been in unlawful possession of the collected revenue and has no right to retain the revenue collected. Although the airline has been through many challenges, including a brief halt in operations in early 2018 as well as making efforts to recover after the detrimental aftereffects of corruption, SA Express hopes to close this matter and move forward to focus on strengthening and growing its business."

SA Express meanwhile, is also facing its own business rescue application. The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday reserved judgment in an application brought by a private logistics company to have the regional airline placed in business rescue over unpaid debt.

A spokesperson for the business rescue practitioner did not at short notice reply to a request for comment on Wednesday morning. This will be added when received. 

saa  |  sa express
NEXT ON FIN24X

Tiger Brands announces new CEO as MacDougall retires

2020-01-29 09:19

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
High Court dismisses former SAA chair Dudu Myeni's latest appeal bid Eskom brings back former manager from Philippines to head Kusile construction Unplanned Eskom breakdowns are still high - so where's all the load shedding? You can keep flying SAA thanks to R3.5bn in funding - business rescue practitioners SAA may receive emergency funding from state bank
High stakes for Discovery Life as Vitality rewards change Fail to act on climate change and you're fired, says R570bn pension fund Investec to sell Limpopo, Rustenburg malls for R727m to invest abroad Stocks fall on deepening virus concerns EXPLAINER: Divorce and children - what SA law says

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...