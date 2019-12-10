 Nampak appoints Erik Smuts as new CEO | Fin24
Nampak appoints Erik Smuts as new CEO

Dec 10 2019 17:40
Fin24
Aluminium cans

Aluminium cans

Nampak [JSE:NPK] has announced the appointment of Erik Smuts as its new chief executive officer to replace Andre de Ruyter, who resigned last month to take the helm at Eskom.

The JSE-listed packaging manufacturer said on Tuesday that Smuts will take over as CEO on 15 January 2020. A veteran of the company with over 22 years of experience in the manufacturing and packaging industry, Smuts joined Nampak Bevcan in 1997 as project accountant and was in 2001 appointed to the divisional board as commercial director.

On 1 April 2014, he was appointed as group executive responsible for Nampak's beverage can interests in South Africa, Angola and Nigeria.

His predecessor, De Ruyter, will on January 15 take over as CEO of the debt-laden power utility Eskom, which is currently grappling with rolling power outages. On Monday, Eskom took the unprecedented step of instituting stage 6 load shedding between 6pm and 10pm.

De Ruyter's resignation from Nampak was revealed on November 18.

Nampak shares opened at R6.18 on Tuesday, retreating at R6.05 in late afternoon trade.

nampak
