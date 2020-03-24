Fast-track construction projects after coronavirus pandemic, says industry body

The
Western Cape Property Development Forum has called for public projects that are
not dependent on private sector funding to be fast-tracked after the
coronavirus pandemic has passed.
According
to chairperson Deon van Zyl, this will help the industry survive and create
infrastructure capacity for growth.
Van
Zyl says the property development and construction sector is already under
strain.
He
wants a stimulus package for the industry to cushion it against losses related
to the pandemic, saying that that construction-related preliminary and general
payments (P&G) costs are part of project feasibilities that do not take
into account the impact of the virus outbreak.
According
to Van Zyl, the salaries and wages component of P&Gs is the grease that
allows contractors to keep construction workers on site and ensure that money
flows to staff and labour. With many private projects funded via the formal
financial industry, P&Gs are generally only payable on active construction
sites.
" We need stimulus packages
agreed upon by the financial institutions to also look after the construction
sector's labour force. We need the construction sector to survive this crisis
and come out intact if we are to see our economy recover," Van Zyl said.
"The
closures of these active construction sites will, therefore, see clients pull
back on these payments, purely because the money will not be available from the
financial institutions as per their current development finance
agreements," he added.
Van Zyl believes financial
support for the industry will support economic recovery.
"The
technical capacity to construct infrastructure and buildings is one of the most
important assets that any country [can have] as construction capacity is
synonymous with growth."
He says the property and
construction industry has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remember
contractors and sub-contractors in these difficult times.
"We call on President
Ramaphosa to consider the impact the Covid-19 virus is having on the civil and
building construction sectors, particularly when he addresses Treasury and
banking fraternity which provide development funding for public and private
sector projects," he said.
"It is critical that that
both private and public sector developers are given the financial latitude to
be able to support contactors and sub-contractors to survive these difficult
times."
He also called for any abuse of
stimulus packages to receive harsh penalties.
Fin24 reported in February that
local construction projects are being impacted by delayed shipments of
construction material due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Natalie Reyneke, a director at MDA Attorneys, said project delays have
significant cost implications, while Dr Michael Ade, chief economist of Seifsa
(the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa) told Fin24
that the coronavirus had had a significant impact on the industry.
* Compiled by Carin Smith