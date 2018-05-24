ACSA calls for name proposals for Cape Town International, 3 other airports

Cape Town – It seems as if Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s dream of Cape Town International Airport being named after his political mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is one step closer to reality.

ACSA announced on Thursday that it was in the process of accepting suggested names for four of the airports under its care.

The airports whose names are subject to change are Cape Town International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, Kimberly Airport and East London Airport.

An ACSA delegation told Parliament's portfolio committee on transport in April that it would be considering new names for the airports which reflected the diversity, heritage and history of the country.

King Shaka International Airport in Durban and OR Tambo International Airport in Boksburg already reflect the outcomes of ACSA’s transformation and heritage programme.



During the memorial service of African National Congress struggle hero Madikizela-Mandela, Malema stirred the country when he called for Cape Town International Airport to be named after her.