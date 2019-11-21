WATCH: Trump considers Apple exemption from China tariffs

Constitutional Court rejects coal mining company’s attempt to appeal – but the saga isn’t over.
Turnaround plans had virtually no impact for ailing parastatals, the Auditor-General has found.
Gordhan: Government intends to sign off soon on a "world class" battery storage project.
US President Donald Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)
NHI can't come fast enough
9%
161
votes
9
I don't use private healthcare
5%
89
votes
5
I am happy with my provider(s)
55%
1021
votes
55
Let's hope the Health Market Inquiry leads to reforms
31%
581
votes
31
Previous results · Suggest a vote
Money Clinic
Get your financial questions answered.
Press Code
We subscribe to the Press Code.
Newsletters
You choose what you want.
Contact us
Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.