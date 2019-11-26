 WATCH: London refuses Uber licence renewal | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Grocery Market Inquiry

    Malls must phase out exclusive leases for supermarkets to boost competition, says competition body.

  • Too Many White Men

    The president says SA businesses need to 'urgently do some serious introspection' about transformation.

  • Outlook Downgrade

    The govt says it 'fully recognises' S&P Global's assessment of the challenges facing SA.

Loading...

WATCH: London refuses Uber licence renewal

51 minutes ago

Related Articles

WATCH: Uber loss grows but CEO predicts 2021 profit

'Uber for trucks' reshapes Nigeria’s haulage market

Uber investors brace for estimated quarterly loss of $5bn

WATCH: Uber heads in new direction with departure of two high-level execs

 

uber  |  ict  |  companies
NEXT ON FIN24X

Macquarie intends to exit its cash equities business in SA

30 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom warns it will cut off daytime power to Bloemfontein unless it gets paid These 3 SA cities are the continent's top property hotspots SAA can continue to retrench managers, CCMA finds Dudu Myeni: Don't pursue me alone for SAA financial problems Ramaphosa decries lack of transformation in private sector
Zim scraps import permits for staple foods as hunger levels reach new record Sunday Read: Disinformation campaigns erupt at SAA and SAA Technical This search engine is planting trees every time you browse TIMELINE: SA's credit rating journey since 1994 Andile Sangqu: Mining must leave no community behind

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...