Vodacom [JSE:VOD] announced on Thursday that Till Streichert, its chief financial officer and an executive director at the telecoms group, would step down next year.

In an update to shareholders, it said that Streichert had resigned to "pursue an opportunity outside of Vodacom".

"Till will step down from the Board on or around 30 June 2020 or such earlier date as may be mutually agreed."

Vodacom chairperson Jabu Moleketi thanked him for for his "valuable contribution to the board".