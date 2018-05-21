The price of Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 just more than doubled

The increasingly expensive configurations for the Model 3 are planned
steps, if somewhat counterintuitive ones, toward Musk’s vision of
Tesla as a
mass-production player with vehicles affordable to a broader swath of
buyers. The $78 000 sticker puts the electric sedan beyond reach of many
consumers, and, by Musk’s own estimations, brings it closer to the
realm of luxury cars.
“A Model 3 with a $35 000 price will be the rarest of the rare,” said
Kevin Tynan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Perhaps the second most
collectible Tesla ever, behind the one floating around in space.”
Musk’s latest tweets build the hype around a car that’s faced
repeated production delays and manufacturing bottlenecks, which the
company is just starting
to clear. Tesla delivered 8 180 of the sedans in the first quarter,
making it the best-selling electric car in America, and almost a
half-million people have put down $1 000 deposits for Model 3s.
Original vision
When Model 3 deliveries started in July, Tesla described the $35 000
price for a Model 3 with a standard battery with a 220-mile range before
options or incentives. But its focus was on fulfilling orders for
customers who wanted longer-range battery packs with faster charging,
pushing the price up to about $44 000.
Tesla said in February a dual motor version would come at midyear and
a standard battery pack would be available in late 2018. In a letter to
shareholders earlier this month, Musk said that the company would begin
offering new options such as all-wheel drive - and a base model with a
standard-sized battery pack - once his factory in Fremont, California,
reaches a production rate of 5 000 cars a week.
Only the expensive performance model was mentioned in Musk’s tweets
this weekend. The company’s current business model and financial
position - it’s operating at a loss and has negative operating cash
flow - mean “that this is not the time for a $35,000 Model 3,” Tynan
said in emailed comments.
Newest Model 3
The new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive performance version of the Model 3
will have a top speed of 155 miles per hour, a 310-mile range and
acceleration from standstill to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, Musk wrote.
The latest performance Model 3 will cost “about same as BMW M3, but
15% quicker & with better handling,” Musk tweeted. The car “will
beat anything in its class on the track,” he said. It will also be
available with black and white interiors. According to BMW’s website, a
BMW M3 sedan has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of
about $66 500.
The pricey version of the Model 3 is in keeping with Musk’s earlier
practices with the Model S luxury sedan and Model X sport utility
vehicle - adding options and higher specifications to help generate
cash that can be used to eventually build vehicles for mainstream
buyers.
Burning cash
The company burned through more than $1bn of cash in the first
quarter and may need to tap capital markets for more than $10bn by
2020 to fund its car-making operations, new products and expected
expansion into China, Goldman Sachs Group analysts said
last week.
Mounting liquidity pressures and challenges with Model 3
production prompted Moody’s Investors Service to cut the carmaker’s
credit rating further into junk status in March, adding fuel to a selloff of the company’s bonds to all-time lows.
For every additional thousand dollars that ends up being added to the
price of Model 3, the size of the US auto market that buys cars that
are that expensive shrinks by 1% to 2%, according to
Kelley Blue Book. That’s a trade off the company is willing to make.
The profit is in the higher trims,
Ivan Drury, senior manager of industry analysis at Edmunds.com, said by
phone.
“The idea that it’s supposed to be a car for everyone is kind of
laughable,” Drury said. “Anyone who wanted a base model may have to wait
years out.”
