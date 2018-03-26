Take a look at what information Facebook stores about you

Johannesburg - Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica debacle has put users on high alert over what data is stored by the social network.

Facebook’s function to download stored data reveals the platform may be storing information users are unaware of, despite having unintentionally given their consent for this to be done.

The social network has detailed information of every action a user makes on the platform every time they log in when using the app.

Facebook also stores mobile numbers added to a smartphone, even if the number is not linked to Facebook, essentially storing every number added to a smartphone when the app is installed.

According to the social network, most of a user’s data is available by logging into the Facebook account under "Settings".

“Timeline contains posts you have shared on Facebook, along with comments and other interactions from people.

"Additionally, you can find your message and chat conversations by going to your inbox, or photos and videos you have added or been tagged in by going to those sections of your Timeline,” the platform says on its website.

Facebook stores data from posts users have commented on or liked, apps they have used and anything they have searched for.

Users are able to download a copy of their personal information which will be available as a zip file containing every image and video uploaded to the site or through Facebook Messenger, and detailed logs of activity on the social network.

To access a copy of your Facebook data, click the settings tab and under "General Account Settings", click "Download a copy of your Facebook data".

Information stored by Facebook, depending on permission granted by the user, may include:

Active Sessions - All stored active sessions, including date, time, device, IP address, machine cookie and browser information.

Ads Clicked - Dates, times and titles of ads clicked (limited retention period).



Credit Cards - If you make purchases on Facebook (ex: in apps) and have given Facebook your credit card number.

Facial Recognition Data - A unique number based on a comparison of the photos you're tagged in. We use this data to help others tag you in photos.



IP Addresses - A list of IP addresses where you’ve logged into your Facebook account. It won’t include all historical IP addresses, as they are deleted according to a retention schedule.



Last Location - The last location associated with an update.

Logins and logouts - IP address, date and time associated with logins and logouts to your Facebook account.

Phone Numbers - Mobile phone numbers you’ve added to your account, including verified mobile numbers you've added for security purposes. Posts by You - Anything you posted to your own Timeline, like photos, videos and status updates.

Posts by Others - Anything posted to your Timeline by someone else, like wall posts or links shared on your Timeline by friends.

Shares - Content (eg: a news article) you've shared with others on Facebook using the Share button or link.

Videos - Videos you’ve posted to your Timeline.





To see the full list, click here