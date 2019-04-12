 SABC has full board at last, after Ramaphosa signs off on eight additions | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Empowerdex

    B-BBEE verification company has certificate suspended following Agrizzi testimony.

  • Jumia Technologies

    Africa's Amazon set for New York IPO as online retail grows.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

SABC has full board at last, after Ramaphosa signs off on eight additions

Apr 12 2019 10:30
Khulekani Magubane, Fin24
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to the parliament in Cape Town for the 2019 State of the Nation address (NASIEF MANIE/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Articles

Meet the SABC's 8 newest board members - if Ramaphosa approves

National Assembly approves recommended list of SABC board candidates

Sifiso Skenjana: Standard Bank, SABC and more – why SA must mind the labour force gap

'I’m a patriot, not a trouble maker', says firebrand SABC candidate

 

Eight new board members at the South African Broadcasting Corporation have received President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature of approval, the Presidency announced on Friday.

This comes after Parliament approved the appointment of the candidates in March following interviews by the oversight committee on communications. 

All the vacancies at the struggling public broadcaster have now been filled. 

The  eight members joining the board are members are Mary Papayya, Jasmina Patel, Advocate Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala, Professor Saths Cooper, Dr Marcia Socikwa, Mamoduphi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Bernedette Muthien and David Maimela.

Four of the public broadcaster's board members resigned in late 2018, creating vacancies that needed to be filled.

Ramaphosa has appointed Mohlala-Mulaudzi as deputy chairperson. 

Mohlala-Mulaudzi is a former director-general in the department of communications. She was in 2010 axed amid a controversial dispute with former minister Siphiwe Nyanda.

She took on the minister and former president Jacob Zuma in a widely reported legal battle, before being appointed to head up the national consumer commission.



NEXT ON FIN24X

Brimstone to exit SA dairy deal on anti-Israel pressure

2019-04-12 08:37

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
High risk of load shedding for Thursday evening Feathers fly over Watson wind farm plan Public Protector subpoenas Gordhan over 'rogue unit' Ferial Haffajee: Managed by blacks, owned by whites B-BBEE verification company has certificate suspended following Agrizzi testimony
'You must be a walking encyclopaedia' - what's all in a day's work for Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe Six minutes to disaster: How Ethiopian pilots battled Boeing Max in final moments Ferial Haffajee: Gordhan and Mogoro take the Eskom frog out of boiling water 'The whole country is counting on us': What Eskom boss told staff when stage 4 hit Researchers find Facebook 'hosted' cybercriminal groups selling stolen info

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...