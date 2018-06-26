NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

'Please Call Me' inventor Makate agrees to Vodacom gag order

Jun 26 2018 13:39
Alex Mitchley
'Please call me' inventor Nkosana Makate

'Please call me' inventor Nkosana Makate (Tshepo Kekana/Gallo)

Related Articles

How much will Please Call Me inventor be paid?

ConCourt setback for Please Call Me inventor

Please Call Me inventor: It wasn’t only about money

Please Call Me never treated as income generative - Vodacom

 

An out-of-court agreement has been reached between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom, after the cellular company went to court to apply for a gag order against him, prohibiting the dissemination of any information regarding the settlement negotiations between them.

The settlement negotiations have still not been completed after Makate won a drawn-out battle with Vodacom, which has gone on for more than 10 years, over compensation for the 'Please Call Me' product. The Constitutional Court ruled in 2016 that Vodacom must pay the inventor.

Makate developed the "Please Call Me" product in November 2000.

On Tuesday, Vodacom approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking an interdict to prohibit Makate from disclosing any information to outside parties.

The matter was not argued in court because both parties reached an agreement and a draft order was compiled to be put into effect by Judge Natvarial Ranchod.

In the order, Makate has undertaken not to disclose confidential issues as defined in the confidential agreement. He is also not allowed to discuss the content of the negotiations with any third parties, including the media.

"The respondent will make no such disclosures save for those which, in terms of the confidentiality agreement, he is entitled to disclose," the order further reads.

'Don't have a problem with it'

The order also noted that a complaint has been lodged with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

The complaint relates to the turning down of an official request, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) lodged by Makate, to get specific paragraphs of a KPMG forensic investigation report from November 2008, Business Insider previously reported.

The report allegedly contains crucial information that will help Makate get paid.

KPMG said the order against Vodacom does not apply to it and Makate will have to go to court again to compel its disclosure.

Makate told News24 on Tuesday that he was happy with the order, but described the court application as a bullying tactic.

"We obviously gravitate towards an agreement, and this order was by agreement. It's already the undertaking that I made without coming to court, so I am happy and don't have a problem with it," Makate said.

He added that, because he had already undertaken to not disclose information, the court application was not necessary.

Makate said he looked forward to closing the chapter but said a date for the finalisation of the matter had still not been set.

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

vodacom  |  nkosana makate  |  pretoria  |  courts
NEXT ON FIN24X

Tekkie Town CEO Bernard Mostert resigns after walk-out

2018-06-26 14:59

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: SA’s most attractive employers Bond flight from SA spurs warning of worse to come MISSED IT? Watch Pravin Gordhan as first witness at #SARSInquiry What SAP really knew when it paid the Guptas a R100m commission FNB narrowly beats Capitec for top spot in digital banking survey
INSIDE LABOUR: The long road to decent work 6 ways the NHI bill will affect consumers' pockets Markus Jooste profited big time from Steinhoff land deal, filings show From lies and deception to murder, WATCH 10 scary facts about robots WATCH: NASA unveils programme aimed at preventing asteroid apocalypse

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Are you prepared for the latest round of Eskom’s load shedding??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...