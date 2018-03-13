NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

New SA app lets users get help from celeb 'gurus'

43 minutes ago
Kyle Venktess, Fin24

Timon app

Related Articles

SA one of the top five spam-plagued countries

Yellow Pages goes digital with new look and feel

Standard Bank app still causing problems

That moment when your phone dies…

 

Johannesburg - Despite it still being in its infancy, several SA celebs have downloaded an app geared towards getting advice from "gurus". 

Timon, pronounced ‘Time-On’ was the brainchild of its Cape Town-based founder and CEO, William Mellor, and at just two weeks old has the likes of celebrities such as Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow, DJ Euphonic, music duo Goldfish, former Springboks Bobby Skinstad and John Smit, and model Kerry McGregor sign up as active users. 

Mellor said that Timon offers fans and users a platform to engage with "Gurus" or industry experts to get information over an instant messaging chat interface, at a fee payable to the expert, depending on their price. 

“The app gives users the opportunity to engage directly with people they follow and the Gurus who want to engage with their audience. Celebrities for example want to engage with their fans, but don’t always have the platform to do it,” Mellor told Fin24. 

In just a fortnight, 50 Gurus have registered on Timon with close to 600 users who engage with them and while big names have joined  the platform, Mellor said that it had been popular with lawyers.

“Think of how costly it is to book an appointment with a lawyer, even if it is just to seek an answer to one legal question,” Mellor said. 

Timon offers users the opportunity to engage with experts by paying a fee - depending on the expert and his/her rate - per 6 minutes with prices ranging depending on expertise, influence and rating within the app. 

“We’ve seen that people are actually willing to pay money to engage with people for their own needs,” he said. 

Mellor said that he coined the name of the app, Timon from the phrase “Time Is Money”. 

“The app works simply on the phrase: You don’t always have the time and neither do they,” Mellor told Fin24. 

Timon is available as a free download for iOS at the App Store and for Android on the Google Play store.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

app  |  smartphone
NEXT ON FIN24X

MTN, Vodacom charging up to 2 639% more for out-of-bundle data - report

2018-03-12 21:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gupta case against Bank of Baroda dismissed with costs #EskomInquiry: Guptas, Myeni dodge state capture hot seat Last-minute court interdict blocks IPP signing LIVE: Dames' resignation a loss to Eskom - Gigaba Understanding the ABCs of SA's land expropriation debate
SARB not attacking a 'black bank' - Kganyago The Guptas pillaged their own companies, say rescuers African billionaires on the rise Trump tariffs may imperil a delicate global economic rebound Watchdog's hands tied on processed meat facilities

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LISTERIOSIS

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that processed meat was the source of South Africa’s latest and worst listeriosis outbreak on record.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you believe VBS is targeted because it’s black-owned?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...