Naspers said to eye fintech deals in $1bn India push

51 minutes ago
Loni Prinsloo, Bloomberg


Naspers wants to spend about $1bn in India this year as it scours the globe for investments that can replicate its blockbuster bet on China’s Tencent, a person familiar with the matter said.

Africa’s largest company by market value is in talks to inject about $200m into business loan provider Capital Float and payments security firm Wimbo as a first step, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private.

A Naspers representative declined to comment.

Cape Town-based investment group Naspers is the largest shareholder in gaming and social media giant Tencent and has around $9bn in cash after trimming its stake last year and selling Indian e-commerce startup Flipkart to Walmart.

Surging smartphone adoption has led to explosive growth in fintech and e-commerce in India and a host of local startups are vying with US giants Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google and Facebook for a slice of the action.

Some of Naspers’ biggest Indian investments have focused on food delivery. It took some of the proceeds from selling down its Tencent holding to lead a $1bn funding round for Bangalore-based online food company Swiggy in December.

Part of this year’s $1bn Indian investment drive could see Naspers increase its presence in food delivery, one of the people said.

Naspers shares have gained 13% this year, valuing the company at R1.4trn. The group spun off Africa pay-TV provider MultiChoice last month to focus on its internet and technology investments.

* Fin24 is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers. Naspers has a 34% stake in Tencent.

naspers  |  companies  |  fintech  |  ict
