MultiChoice executive chair to take non-executive role from October 2020

Imtiaz Patel, the executive chair of African pay-TV group MultiChoice will switch to a non-executive role in October 2020.

The announcement was made a day after MultiChoice, which was spun off from Naspers and listed on the JSE in February 2019, announced it had added 1.2 active subscribers in the first half of the year. The group also announced it had upped its operating profit to R4.9bn from R4.1bn in the previous period.

Patel will step down as executive chair of the group to become non-executive chair on October 1, 2020.

Calvo Mawela, currently the group's chief executive officer, will then assume "full executive responsibility," MultiChoice said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.