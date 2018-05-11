NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Malicious black dot bug jumps from WhatsApp to iPhone

May 11 2018 09:40

(iStock)

Related Articles

Apple reports 'best quarter ever' with revenue of $61.1bn

Here's how SA mobile operators are offering new treats to entice you into mobile binge data

SA cellphone users will soon be allowed to carry over unused data - Icasa

 

The WhatsApp that recently affected Android mobile phones has now jumped to iOS devices.

According to appleinsider.com the bug which first appeared on Android versions of the chat application now also affects iPhones.

A message with a black dot appears to cause the Messages application to crash, similar to the one that disabled WhatsApp on Android phones.

Even if the user forcibly closes the Messages app, the issue will persist.

Unlike the WhatsApp crash where you would have to tap on the black dot to crash the application, in iOS just opening the message causes the application to crash.

The black dot is based on a Unicode text bug where thousands of characters are hidden. Your device tries to read the text but it consumes so much memory that the device application crashes.

One fix is to make sure you get the message off the screen so that it doesn't lock up your device.

Have Siri send a series of messages to the person who sent the black dot to you so that their original message is off your screen.

Delete the conversation immediately.

Apple has yet to issue a fix for the bug.

WATCH:

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

apple  |  mobile
NEXT ON FIN24X

Steinhoff to 'vigorously' defend itself against Wiese's R59bn claim

2018-05-11 06:40

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Government offers state workers inflation-busting pay rise UPDATE: Rand runs on US inflation data and easing world tensions Steinhoff to 'vigorously' defend itself against Wiese's R59bn claim What Ramaphosa is doing to fix SA's state companies The dollar-plagued world now has another currency to worry about
Madonsela: SA must regain ground lost in its fall from glory to pity Rand moves: Respect the tide, ride the wave, watch the ripples - Part 2 A guide for first-time home buyers How to 'read' the SA art market FULL LETTER: PSG founder Jannie Mouton opens his heart about early dementia

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How sincere do you think is President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...