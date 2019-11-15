 JUST IN: Telkom confirms it is in talks to buy Cell C | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • New Notes

    Long queues have formed in Harare after Zimbabwe released new bank notes and coins.

  • Open Book

    Former President Jacob Zuma says the public protector can access his tax records.

  • Electricity

    Sowetans should pay rate of R150/month to foster a payment culture, says an ANC councillor.

Loading...

JUST IN: Telkom confirms it is in talks to buy Cell C

Nov 15 2019 10:32
Jan Cronje

Telkom. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Related Articles

Telkom wants to buy Cell C - sources

Telkom mobile customers grow by 76% - but its profit takes a hit

Telkom slumps after profit warning

 

Telkom [JSE: TKG] has confirmed it is in talks to buy mobile network operator Cell C. 

"Telkom has substantially concluded its due diligence, however discussions are at a preliminary stage," it said in an update to shareholders on Friday. 

"The potential acquisition will be subject to Cell C completing a financial restructuring to ensure that its gearing levels are reduced to a sustainable level as specified by Telkom and commercial contractual relationships are renegotiated to terms acceptable to Telkom," it said. 

Telkom did not provide further details, but did say the potential acquisition was subject to regulatory approval.

On Tuesday Bloomberg reported that a tie-up between Cell C and Telkom’s mobile-phone division would create a business with about 22 million subscribers.

* More to come 


cell c  |  telkom
NEXT ON FIN24X

SAA plays hardball as strike starts

2019-11-15 09:24

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How VBS plotters helped kill another bank, this time in Namibia Gordhan: SAA is not too big to fail SAA makes new offer to unions as strike nears SAA plays hardball as strike starts Ferial Haffajee: Why should SAA employees pay for the sins of Dudu Myeni and Jacob Zuma?
Ferial Haffajee: Is the business investment strike finally over? Unabridged birth certificates: SA 'own goals' not over despite latest waiver Govt wants ArcelorMittal to sell its Saldanha plant - rather than shut it down Long queues form in Harare as Zimbabwe releases new bank notes, coins Allan Gray was an investment disruptor - and changed many young lives

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...