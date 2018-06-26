NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Instagram is estimated to be worth more than $100 billion

29 minutes ago
Emily McCormick, Bloomberg
article, instagram, foodie,foodies

(iStock)

Related Articles

How to turn off Instagram and Facebook's 'Last Seen' functions

Instagram to test text-only stories

Instagram may soon show posts from users you don't follow in your feed

Here's a way around Facebook and Google's marketing dominance

 

Facebook's Instagram is estimated to be worth more than $100bn, if it were a stand-alone company, marking a 100-fold return for the app that was purchased in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The photo-sharing platform, which reached 1 billion monthly active users earlier this month, will likely help nudge Instagram revenue past $10bn over the next 12 months, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jitendra Waral wrote in a report Monday.

Instagram is attracting new users faster than Facebook’s main site and is on track to exceed 2 billion users within the next five years, Waral said. While the social network already has surpassed that milestone, Instagram’s audience is younger than its parent, making it more attractive to advertisers. And unlike Facebook, Instagram is still growing in the US.

Instagram could account for about 16% of Facebook’s revenue over the next year, up from 10.6% last year, according to eMarketer data cited by Bloomberg Intelligence. The unit announced the addition of Instagram television, or IGTV, last week as an attempt to catalyse future growth. Most of Instagram’s 2018 revenue growth will still likely come from its newsfeed ads, as the TV platform is still developing, Waral said.

Facebook shares slipped 3.7% to $194.23 at 14:12 in New York, as the broader market also declined. The stock has gained 10% so far this year, compared with a 1.5% gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

facebook  |  instagram  |  mark zuckerberg  |  social media
NEXT ON FIN24X

Bitcoin hovers near $6 000 after 2018 low

2018-06-25 21:53

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What SAP really knew when it paid the Guptas a R100m commission REVEALED: SA’s most attractive employers How VBS Mutual Bank was plundered WATCH: Manager who threw R4m Cape Town parties back in business after 8 years in jail Record sell-off sparks warning over bond flight from SA
INSIDE LABOUR: The long road to decent work 6 ways the NHI bill will affect consumers' pockets Markus Jooste profited big time from Steinhoff land deal, filings show From lies and deception to murder, WATCH 10 scary facts about robots WATCH: NASA unveils programme aimed at preventing asteroid apocalypse

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Are you prepared for the latest round of Eskom’s load shedding??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...