Elon Musk's fortune takes a $1.5bn hit after SEC lawsuit

It’s looking like another bad day for Silicon Valley billionaires
Elon Musk and
Mark Zuckerberg.
Musk’s fortune dropped by $1.5bn on Friday in New York, the day
after the Securities and Exchange Commission
accused the Tesla CEO of misleading investors with his infamous
tweet last month about taking the electric-car maker private. In its
lawsuit, the SEC is also seeking to ban him from serving as a director
or officer.
Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s net worth fell about $2bn after
Facebook said on Friday that it discovered a security breach earlier
this week that affected almost 50 million of the social media giant’s
accounts.
Shares of Facebook declined 2.7% to $164.28 at 1:50pm in
New York. Tesla shares dropped 13% to $267.38, and have tumbled
29% since Musk’s August 7 tweet
saying he had financing arranged to take the company private at $420 a
share.
Musk’s net worth has fallen more than $4bn since last month, putting his fortune at about $21.6bn, according to the
Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg’s worth about $64.6bn, according to the index.
* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.
Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.
24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.