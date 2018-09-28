DOCUMENTARY: How others get rich off your personal data

Every single thing you do with your cellphone and computer is registered and analysed by companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and Twitter to name but a few. All these personal data forms the heart of something called Big Data, a treasure trove for valuable new insights deduced from you location settings, email, photographs, texts and everything else you do digitally.
This makes all your personal information very valuable - companies pay good money to find out everything about you and they use it for a lot more than just targeted advertising.
Watch this insightful documentary on how valuable your personal data really is!* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.
Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.
24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.