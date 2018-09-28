NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

DOCUMENTARY: How others get rich off your personal data

Sep 28 2018 20:33
Personal data (Photo: iStock)

Personal data (Photo: iStock)

Every single thing you do with your cellphone and computer is registered and analysed by companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and Twitter to name but a few.  All these personal data forms the heart of something called Big Data, a treasure trove for valuable new insights deduced from you location settings, email, photographs, texts and everything else you do digitally.

This makes all your personal information very valuable - companies pay good money to find out everything about you and they use it for a lot more than just targeted advertising.

Watch this insightful documentary on how valuable your personal data really is!

