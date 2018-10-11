Sanlam seals largest deal yet in growth drive

Sanlam [JSE:SLM] said it fulfilled all the
conditions for the $1.1bn purchase of the shares it doesn’t already own in Morocco’s
Saham Finances SA after regulators approved the deal.
The Cape
Town-firm’s biggest acquisition yet deepens Sanlam’s presence in 33 markets
across North Africa, the Middle East, southern, East and West Africa.
Sanlam’s
acquisition of the remaining 53.37% of Saham Finances, announced in March,
brings its total investment in the company to almost $1.7bn since February
2016.
"The
African presence of the combined group is unparalleled in the industry,"
Junior Ngulube, chief executive officer of Sanlam Emerging Markets, said in an
emailed statement.
"With
expertise across life, general and specialist insurance and investment
management in Africa, we now have significant opportunities for cross-selling
and diversification.”
Sanlam
now owns 90% of Saham Finances, while its property and casualty insurer, Santam,
will hold the balance.
Nadia
Fettah will remain CEO of Saham Finances and together with deputy CEO, Emmanuel
Brule, will join the Sanlam Emerging Markets executive committee, the company
said.
Flush
with excess cash, Sanlam has been on an acquisition spree across emerging
markets and Africa at a time when its main rival, Old Mutual , returns to its roots on the continent after
splitting off its US and UK businesses.
Saham
Finances, a Casablanca-based arm of the Saham Group founded by Moulay Hafid
Elalamy in 1995, is the largest insurer on the continent outside of South
Africa. * Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER