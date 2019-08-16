Tehillah Niselow and Lameez Omarjee
LIVE: Round 2 of Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual takes centre stage at court
2019-08-16 08:59
Tehillah Niselow and Lameez Omarjee
Old Mutual and Peter Moyo go head to head at court today over whether Moyo can be reinstated as CEO with immediate effect pending an appeals process.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:13
Judge Brian Mashile has arrived, the hearing will start.
ICYMI: What next for Old Mutual and Peter Moyo?
Moyo was axed in June, with Old Mutual citing conflict of interest and a breakdown in trust. Moyo has in turn argued that the claims against him were "artificially manufactured" and that his "deteriorating" relationship with Old Mutual chairman Trevor Manuel was central to his dismissal. In his papers, Moyo also argued that no disciplinary hearing had taken place prior to his dismissal.
Judge Brian Mashile ruled on June 30 that Moyo should be immediately reinstated as CEO, pending Part B of his application and barred the company from appointing an interim head. The company later announced it would appeal the ruling, saying that this therefore meant that the judge's order pertaining to Moyo's reinstatement was suspended. Moyo's legal representation disputes this, however, saying the order stands. Old Mutual has since taken the impasse back to the court for a declaratory order on the matter.
A day after the ruling, Moyo reported for work at Old Mutual’s Sandton office but talks between the respective legal teams broke down. The company insists the order is final and the notice to appeal suspends the court order. Moyo and his lawyer however maintain the judge handed down an interim ruling which must be upheld despite an appeals process.
The legal teams have arrived.
They are:
Advocate Vincent Maeka for Old Mutual.
Advocate J Dickerson on behalf of 14 Old Mutual directors.
Adv Dali Mpofu for Moyo.
Moyo and Old Mutual back in court as legal battle escalates
Round two of the legal battle between Old Mutual and on-again-off-again CEO Peter Moyo will be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday as both sides refuse to back down from the feud that has roiled the company’s share price and caused investor concern over uncertainty.
The matter is expected to be heard at 09:00.
Moyo will ask the court to declare Old Mutual’s board, including chairperson Trevor Manuel, in contempt of court for failing to re-instate him in late July.
This, after Judge Brian Mashile ruled he should immediately return to work, pending Part B of his application in which he will litigate damages against the JSE-listed insurer and argue that all the non-executive directors should be declared delinquent under the Companies Act.