NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

JPMorgan sued over 'sky-high' fees for cryptocurrency buys

Apr 11 2018 22:34
Chris Dolmetsch, Bloomberg

Automobiles pass a JP Morgan Chase building in New York. (Frank Franklin II, AP, File)

Related Articles

JPMorgan R1.7bn loan loss said to be tied to Steinhoff

Bitcoin has probably peaked - Barclays analysts

Declare cryptocurrencies on your tax returns, says SARS

Crypto rout 'driven by $25bn capital gain hit'

 

New York - JPMorgan Chase & Co was sued for charging "sky-high" interest rates and fees to customers who used their credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Brady Tucker, a Chase credit-card customer in Idaho, claims the bank began treating his cryptocurrency buys as cash advances in January rather than purchases, and charging him interest rates of as much as 30% a year and additional fees.

Tucker, who is seeking class-action status for the suit filed on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, said he had routinely made purchases of cryptocurrency through Coinbase and other exchanges on his credit card and would pay them off by the end of the billing cycle without incurring finance charges. He says he and other credit-card holders were "duped".

"Chase silently smacked them with instant-cash-advance fees, plus much higher interest rates than normal, and left them without any recourse," Tucker said in his suit, which seeks a refund of all related fees plus $1m in damages.

Representatives of JPMorgan Chase didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

An increasing number of banks that issue credit cards are taking measures to limit or block cryptocurrency purchases.

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Afrox scores R1bn state healthcare contract

2018-04-11 22:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steinhoff's Christo Wiese defends company payments as legitimate Rand skids on Donald Trump's 'get ready Russia' tweet Petrol price breakdown VBS Mutual Bank 'severely mismanaged' - SARB affidavit Most exclusive penthouses up for grabs in SA
Public service unions warn of shutdown if no wage deal Real estate icon Pam Golding hailed for her entrepreneurial spirit Facebook says data on most of its 2 billion users vulnerable Tips on how to survive the VAT increase Eskom rolls out plan to tackle bloated workforce

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LAND REFORM

Parliament's resolution to amend the Constitution and allow expropriation without compensation has unleashed a storm of gigantic proportions.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you buy the Blackberry KEYOne?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...