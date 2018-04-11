JPMorgan sued over 'sky-high' fees for cryptocurrency buys

Brady Tucker, a Chase credit-card customer in Idaho, claims the bank
began treating his cryptocurrency buys as cash advances in January
rather than purchases, and charging him interest rates of as much as 30% a year and additional fees.
Tucker, who is seeking class-action status for the suit filed on Tuesday
in federal court in Manhattan, said he had routinely made purchases of
cryptocurrency through Coinbase and other exchanges on his credit card
and would pay them off by the end of the billing cycle without incurring
finance charges. He says he and other credit-card holders were "duped".
"Chase silently smacked them with instant-cash-advance fees, plus
much higher interest rates than normal, and left them without any
recourse," Tucker said in his suit, which seeks a refund of all related
fees plus $1m in damages.
Representatives of JPMorgan Chase didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
An increasing number of banks that issue credit cards are taking measures to limit or block cryptocurrency purchases.
