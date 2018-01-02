Updated: Casper Troskie leaves Liberty for 'competitor'

Cape Town - The share price of Liberty Holdings [JSE:LBH] dropped slightly by 1.75% before making a quick recovery, following the announcement that its financial director has resigned.
The financial services and property holding company said in a note to shareholders on Tuesday that its financial director Casper Troskie resigned.
Liberty explained that Troskie was leaving after seven years
of service, to pursue an opportunity at a “competitor” of Liberty, which was
later revealed to be Old Mutual Emerging Markets. Troskie has been appointed as
financial director at OMEM with effect from April 1, 2018. He will take over from Mike Ilsley, who stepped down in
November 2017 due to health reasons.
Troskie will also become FD-Designate for Old Mutual
Limited (OML), which is the new South African holding company planned to be listed on
the JSE in 2018 as part of Old Mutual plc’s managed separation strategy.
“I am very excited to be joining OMEM at such a significant
time in its history. I look forward to
being part of the team that will be listing OML as a premium African financial
services provider,” said Troskie.
“I am pleased that Casper will be joining us during this
critical time as we look to list OML on the JSE as planned this year,” said Peter
Moyo, chief executive of OMEM. “He brings a wealth of experience in senior
leadership roles in listed financial services companies, and will be a valuable
member of our team.”
Troskie in the meantime will remain available to Liberty
given a contractual three-month notice period. Troskie’s successor at Liberty is
yet to be appointed.
Liberty's share price, which was trading at R126.72 just before the SENS announcement at 09:45, dropped to R124.50 by 10:00. However, it recovered to trade at R126.50 by 11:27.
Last year CEO Thabo Dloti resigned following a difference of opinion with the board.
David Munro of Standard Bank Group, which owns 55% of Liberty, took over as CEO. At the time, former Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said it remained confident of Liberty’s long-term profitability, competitiveness and sustainability.
*The article has been updated to indicate that Casper
Troskie has been appointed as financial director of Old Mutual Emerging
*The article has been updated to indicate that Casper
Troskie has been appointed as financial director of Old Mutual Emerging
Markets.