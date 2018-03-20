NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Capitec CEO casts shade over short seller Viceroy

45 minutes ago
Khulekani Magubane


Related Articles

Capitec expects jump in HEPS

Capitec CEO says bank `back to normal' after Viceroy target

Union says it's happy with Capitec after Viceroy report

Capitec says new Viceroy report again full of misleading half-truths

Capitec defends its loan book as Viceroy takes aim at SARB

Capitec analysts defy Viceroy's 'predatory' attack on shares

 

Cape Town – Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance that much of the South African financial services market was better off for the arrival of Capitec.

He also said the bank provided credit to clients responsibly.

Fourie questioned the structure of Viceroy Research as an institution, in the bank's defence against the organisation’s report which hints at Capitec cooking its books, as well as other companies such as Steinhoff.

Fourie told the committee that it only granted credit through a model based on client behaviour, affordability and revenue source.

He maintained that the South African unsecured market was still very young but that banking in the country was generally well regulated.

“Credit is only provided to formally employed, salaried individuals. The system centrally controls the credit granting model and the model is dynamic and easily updated with economic variables,” Fourie said.

He put paid to the fact that key individuals at Viceroy Research were two Australian citizens (Aidan Lau and Gabriel Bernarde) and a British citizen (Fraser Perring). He said the group was linked to at least three hedge funds and had no known or disclosed regulators.

Capitec said it was already sufficiently regulated by at least seven state and sector organisations, including the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Services Board, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

In contrast, Capitec said, Viceroy was not regulated, did not have its structure disclosed and was not audited. The bank said Viceroy Research engaged in among others shorting the stock of a company before issuing a report on it and insisting on independent investigation.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Steinhoff said to consider selling stake in STAR

2018-03-20 06:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Moyane threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over suspension Gordhan plans sweeping changes for SOEs as SARS suspends Moyane Eskom slaps whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels with fresh charges LIVE: FSB probing Viceroy claims against Capitec SARS decries 'attack' on Moyane, urges Ramaphosa to fast track inquiry
Investors rush to get in on Steinhoff's KAP share sale #EntrepreneurCorner: Choosing between price, quality and service Mining not for sissies - Ramaphosa Zim land grab disaster serves as stark warning to SA - analyst BOOK REVIEW: Keep your job and hustle your way to an extra income

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LISTERIOSIS

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that processed meat was the source of South Africa’s latest and worst listeriosis outbreak on record.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you downloaded Spotify yet?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...