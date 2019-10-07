Absa receives Fed go-ahead to set up New York representative office

Following its separation from Barclays, Absa has received permission
from the US Federal Reserve board to establish a representative office in New
York.
The bank is still awaiting approvals and licenses from New
York State’s Department of Financial Services before the office can start work. The Fed granted Absa leave to establish the representative
office on October 1.
In a statement to Fin24, Absa said establishing the representative office grants it an independent presence
in the US and permits it to directly
market its banking services and products to corporate and investment banking
clients that have a presence in Africa or are seeking to expand into the
continent.