Zimbabweans livid as beer taps running dry

Harare – Social media is abuzz in Zimbabwe after the country's biggest brewer and Anheuser-Busch InBev associate unit Delta Corporation said it is running out of ingredients for the manufacture of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, raising fears beer could run out in the next few days.

This is because Delta Corp, one of the largest companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, is unable to import concentrates and other ingredients for its manufacturing lines owing to difficulties in paying foreign suppliers.

