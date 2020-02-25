 WATCH | Shell-shocked: SA's lobster catchers suffer coronavirus fallout | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

WATCH | Shell-shocked: SA's lobster catchers suffer coronavirus fallout

Feb 25 2020 16:25

Related Articles

Minister grants interim relief fishers access to West Coast Rock Lobster

New WC Economic Opportunities Minister Beverley Schäfer on lobster, corruption and what's first on her to do list

Annual West Coast Rock Lobster allocation cut by nearly half

Poaching brings abalone, rock lobster stocks to critical levels

 

NEXT ON FIN24X

Curro feels the pinch as learners struggle with fees

2020-02-25 15:59

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Spar owner has 14 days to pay over R11m to staff for labour law violations MultiChoice CEO emails staff to 'not be distracted' by testimony at Zondo Inquiry Paul O'Sullivan says he has served summons on former SAA chair Dudu Myeni SABC, MultiChoice deal amounted to policy capture, former minister tells Zondo Inquiry Tax increases would spell gloom for SA retail stocks
Even without a single case, Africa may be among the hardest hit by coronavirus OPINION| African countries aren’t borrowing too much - they’re paying too much for debt We’re taking short-term pain to build a bigger Discovery, says Gore Prasa breaks silence on competition watchdog report 'I have very limited means', pleads Myeni - but OUTA lawyer says she earned R7m

Company Snapshot

#BUDGET2020

Debt and Eskom will take centre stage at this year's Budget
 
Related links:

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...