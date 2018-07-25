NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

KitKat loses EU court case to trademark four-finger shape

Jul 25 2018 13:48


Related Articles

Lionel Messi scores trademark goal at EU court

Nestlé loses bid to trademark KitKat shape

Nestlé pays $7.2bn to sell coffee with Starbucks brand

 

European Union judges have ruled that the four-fingered shape of the KitKat chocolate bar is not distinctive enough to be trademarked.

KitKat maker Nestle, the food multinational, has been trying since 2002 to establish a European trademark for the snack. But the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Wednesday ruled against it.

That will come as a relief to lovers of a Norwegian chocolate bar, the Kvikk Lunsj, that has a similar shape. Its maker, Mondelez, can continue to market and sell the 80-year old Kvikk Lunsj brand throughout the EU. The snack was established in 1937, two years after KitKat hit the shelves in the UK.

Norway is not part of the EU, but as part of the European Economic Area, takes many of the bloc's rules.

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

nestle  |  advertising  |  trademarks  |  kitkat
NEXT ON FIN24X

Google parent Alphabet sees record highs despite EU fine

2018-07-25 06:15

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steinhoff may be the tip of the iceberg - author Fixes to ‘elephant’ Eskom span China loan to debt swap Ramaphosa, Xi hail BAIC plant opening as 'a milestone' South Africa gives China platform on trade as Brics meet Naspers: CEO Bob van Dijk’s total cash take for 2018 was R32m, not R1.6bn
Trade war or capitalist crisis, again? LONG READ: Trump tries to change the subject as Russia fallout rattles his party When SARS creates its own tax loopholes Wiese: Forensic report will reveal what went wrong at Steinhoff WATCH: Not sure how to track your spending? There's a free app for that

Company Snapshot

#SAVINGSMONTH

Five of SA's top financial brains, including SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago share their best savings habits.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

I am not in a position to save because:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...