Carin Smith
LIVE | SAA Sword of Damocles has now fallen on us - Mboweni
2020-02-26 13:02
The rand was falling ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's crucial Budget 2020 announcement to reach its weakest level against the US dollar since early October.
You’ll soon pay 13c more for every plastic bag – with proposals to tax all single-use plastic and straws.
Mboweni: Less than two years before winning the World Cup, the Springboks lost 57-nil to the All Blacks. Miss Universe did not win her first attempt at Miss South Africa.Winning takes patience, prudence and perseverance. As Saint Paul tells us we must run in such a way that we may win.
Mboweni: We will shortly appoint an independent panel of experts to review practices in the auditing profession. The country’s money laundering system is currently undergoing a peer review, which will help strengthen the fight against illegitimate and illegal flows.
The South African Reserve Bank will in future play a more integral part in this fight.The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has repositioned itself as a market conduct regulator, and we will shortly appoint a new Commissioner.
Mboweni: The O.R. Tambo aerotropolis in Ekurhuleni is at an advanced stage of implementation and King Shaka airport in eThekwini is progressing in that direction.
Cape Town shall join them soon. Meanwhile Lanseria has been identified as a potential smart city.
Local government is allocated R426 billion from nationally-raised funds over the MTEF.
In a short statement in its Budget Review, Treasury said it was conducting a feasibility study for the fund, saying that a possible source of funds was proceeds from the allocation of spectrum and the "sale of non-core assets".
It added that a fiscal rule that saves fiscal surpluses in the fund could help manage volatile revue
Mboweni: We are focused on re-establishing institutional integrity and fighting criminal activity. Just this past week two individuals were convicted for up to 168 years’ imprisonment for tax fraud.
Mboweni announces the formation of the South African Sovereign Wealth Fund with a target capital amount of about R30 billion, which converts to about US$2 billion or so.
Mboweni: We now have preferred options for the establishment of a bank are now ready.
The architecture will be that of a retail bank operating on commercial principles. The state bank will be subject to the Banks Act, and will have an appropriate capital structure and performance parameters on investments and loan impairments. It will be regulated by the Prudential Authority on its own merits.
The NPA, Special Investigating Unit and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation get an additional R2.4 billion in this Budget.
This will enable the appointment of approximately 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors who will assist with, among other things, the clearing the backlog of cases such as those emanating from the Zondo commission.
Mboweni: The disruptive actions of those who storm construction sites or mines harm growth and lead to job losses. Communities should expose such people to allow Ministers Cele and Lamola to ensure that the law takes its course. I hope all South Africans join me in condemning this.
An additional R500 million is reprioritised over the medium term for the department to finalise land claims.
Mboweni: We want to encourage South Africans abroad to keep their ties with the country. We will raise the exempt amount for foreign remuneration to R1.25 million. We will phase out the administratively burdensome process of emigration through the South Africa Reserve Bank.
Mboweni: The SAA Sword of Damocles has now fallen on us.
SAA has been placed under business rescue which will lead to a radically restructured airline. Over the medium term, Government has allocated R16.4 billion to settle guaranteed debt and interest.
The associated restructuring costs will be reprioritised within the Budget. It is the very sincere hope of many that this intervention will lead to a sustainable airline that is not a burden to the fiscus.
Mboweni: Government will do “whatever it takes” to ensure a stable electricity supply. As I said, it is our number one task. We have allocated R230 billion over ten years to achieve the restructuring of the electricity sector.
It will shortly be possible for municipalities in financially good standing to purchase electricity from independent power producers.
Mboweni: More than 18 million people receive a grant, which is a lifeline for many.
1. R80 increase for the old age, disability and care dependency grants to R1860 per month
2. R80 increase in the war veterans grant to R1880
3. R40 increase for the foster care grant to R1040 per month
4. The child support grant will increase by R20 to R445 per month
Mboweni: Transfers to provinces support schooling for 13 million children and healthcare for 49.1 million South Africans. It is in this context that taking forward consultation on the NHI is important.
Sin taxes: A 340ml can of beer or cider will cost only an extra 8cA 750ml bottle of wine will cost an extra 14cA 750ml bottle of sparkling wine an extra 61c.
A bottle of 750 ml spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, will rise by R2.89A packet of 20 cigarettes will be an extra 74cA 25 gram of piped tobacco will cost 40c moreA 23 gram cigar will cost an extra R6.73.
No increase in the price of sorghum beer.
State will start taxing heated tobacco products, for example hubbly bubbly. The rate will be set at 75 per cent of the rate of cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or so-called vapes, will be taxed from 2021.
There were few surprises for beleaguered state-owned entities Eskom and
South African Airways when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled his 2020
Budget in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
South Africa's overseas missions will be impacted, by amongst other things:
1. Closing and merging some missions
2. Downgrading the level of representation
3. Reducing the number of officials
4. Establishing a fully-fledged Diplomatic Academy
Mboweni: We would like to re-iterate the current inflation target band of 6 to 3 per cent as the most appropriate monetary policy framework for a country like ours.
Mboweni: To show the determination of the executive to deal with runaway costs, we will implement a number of steps.These include:
1. Abolishing the current wasteful subsidence and travel system
2. Replacing the cell phone policy
3. Requiring economy class travel for all domestic flights, except for exceptional circumstances
Mboweni: Classroom sizes are growing, hospitals are getting fuller and our communities are becoming increasingly unsafe.
Once we get wage growth, corruption and wasteful expenditure under control, we will focus our attention on hiring in important areas such as education, police, and health care. We can hire strategically, and better match skills with opportunities.
Over the three years, public transport spending is adjusted by R13.2 billion, mainly on allocations to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the public transport network grant.
Total consolidated government spending is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.1 per cent, from R1.95 trillion in 2020/21 to R2.14 trillion in 2022/23. This is mainly due to mounting debt-service costs. Non-interest spending declines on average over the MTEF in real terms.
The carbon tax and other measures will help green the economy, and will bring in R1.75 billion over the next few months.
To adjust for inflation, the fuel levy goes up by 25 cents per litre, of which 16 cents is for the general fuel levy and 9 cents is for the Road Accident Fund levy.
To support the property market, the threshold for transfer duties is adjusted.
Property costing R1 million or less will no longer be subject to transfer duty.There will be a renewed focus on illicit and criminal activity, including non-compliance by some religious public benefit organisations.
Religious bodies must operate within the strict boundaries of the law if they are to enjoy tax exempt status. The annual tax free savings account contribution limit rises to R36 000.
Mboweni announces that there will be no major tax changes, but the aim will be for an ambitious proposal to cut the state wage bill.
Tax payers, who earn on average R265 000 a year, will see their income tax reduced by over R1 500 a year. Someone earning R10 000 a month will pay 10 per cent less in tax. Someone earning R100 000 a month will pay about 1.5 per cent less.
Mboweni: Persistent electricity problems will, however, hold back growth. Over the next three years, we expect growth to average just over 1 per cent. Therefore, a stable supply of electricity will be our number one task.
Mboweni: The Coronavirus is a source of uncertainty to this forecast.
Mboweni: Our capacity to win is not diminished. Our economy has won before, and it will win again.
National Treasury has said that growth in the public sector wage bill "needs to be addressed" to cut SA's growing debt burden. Yet an overhaul of public sector wages has proven elusive.
While Treasury has promised ratings agencies that government is serious about lowering the bill, unions say that - at 35% of public spending - the bill is not excessive, and bigger savings could be achieved elsewhere.
On Tuesday evening both the Public Servants Association and labour union federation Cosatu slammed a proposal to review the current public service wage agreement, with Cosatu's Central Executive Committee saying reducing wages to cut costs would "never be accepted".
10 things to look out for in the Budget 2020 address:
- Details on the creation of a new state bank;
- Details on the sovereign wealth fund proposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address;
- What will be done about the public sector wage bill, which is at 35% of public spending;
- How much has the tax revenue gap has widened?
- Any update on state funding for National Health Insurance (NHI)?
- Any (extra) funding for embattled South African Airways?
- Mboweni may provide an update on the steps the state will take to ease Eskom's debt burden;
- Mboweni will likely provide an update on the SA's debt position as debt servicing costs are the fastest-growing part of the budget;
- Mboweni may give a rather gloomy summation of the health of SA's economy;
- Will Mboweni caution about a possible downgrade by ratings agency Moody's?
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2020 Budget address today as South Africa battles record-high unemployment, depressed economic growth, the likelihood of tax revenue shortfalls, and grim warnings of a possible downgrade by Moody's.