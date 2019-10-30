LIVE: All eyes on Mboweni as he delivers pivotal medium-term budget
2019-10-30 13:29
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to announce how the state will reduce struggling power utility Eskom's R450bn debt burden on Wednesday when he delivers his second medium-term budget address in Cape Town.
The mini budget, which takes place in October, broadly sets out
government's spending plans for the next three years.
It also includes
updates on tax revenues, the rate of South Africa's economic expansion,
and revisions to expenditure.
It does not, generally, include
announcements on new taxes or revenues as these are the purview of the
main February Budget.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has to tick many boxes in his
medium-term budget: credible fiscal and debt numbers, plans to boost
economic growth and policy steps that increase investor and business
confidence.
All this as the woes plaguing cash-strapped power utility
Eskom cast a long shadow.
The following charts illustrate just how
tough Mboweni’s task will be when he delivers the budget update in Cape
Town on Wednesday: