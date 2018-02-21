LIVE: Rand happy with #Budget2018, now trading 0.84% firmer at R11.62
2018-02-21 13:02
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has tabled his Budget Speech and announced a VAT increase for the first time in over two decades. Stay with us for all the reaction.
Watch our live studio analysis as Fin24's Moeshfieka Botha unpacks the 2018 Budget Speech with a number of prominent political commentators and analysts.
Rand cheers Gigaba's 'tough but hopeful budget'
The rand firmed almost 1% after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered what he called "a tough but hopeful budget".
Currency
traders earlier said the rand exchange rate would be volatile
throughout the almost 2-hour delivery of the Budget Speech.
By
15:53 the local unit as trading 0.77% firmer at R11.63/$ from an
intra-day low of R11.78 against the greenback in the run-up to the
Budget Speech.
Traders have pinned the range for the day between R11.65 to R11.85 to the US dollar.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Budget Speech in parliament on Wednesday. Below is his full speech.
Building on the sense of a new beginning created by President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Friday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Budget Speech on Wednesday in the National Assembly was all about rebuilding and restoration in challenging times.
Most importantly, I would like to thank South Africans who listened to this Budget Speech, for their kind attention, and for their constructive criticism that often helps us to become better at what we are doing.
I must thank my family for their continued support and inspiration.
I want to sincerely thank the Director-General Mogajane and the team at National Treasury for your expertise, hard work and deep commitment to public service, as well as the long hours that went into producing this Budget.
Thank you Deputy Minister Buthelezi for your constant support along this journey.
I must express my gratitude to our Provincial Premiers and Finance MECs, and Municipal Mayors, for bring invaluable experience on service delivery at provincial and local level, and who share our fiscal and financial responsibilities.
I sincerely thank members of the Ministers’ Committee on the Budget for their time, diligence in sifting through budget memoranda, and insights in the debates that helped refine the budget proposals.
I am grateful to my Cabinet colleagues, who share with me collective responsibility for the shaping and implementing this Budget.
I wish to thank you, President Ramaphosa, for your leadership, counsel and commitment to unblocking obstacles to inclusive growth.
At this stage, I wish to thank former President Zuma for his leadership during the budget process.
Let each of us lend a hand.
Let us work together to create a better life for every citizen and inhabitant of our beloved country.
To take advantage we need to be able to see beyond our individual interests to the national interest, as Madiba so often did, and to find common ground.
The opportunity is before us.
Let this be the year of renewal, revitalisation and a step change in progress in fostering inclusive economic growth which rolls back unemployment, poverty and inequality.
We can and must find in ourselves, the ethical leadership of Madiba, the selflessness of Albertina Sisulu, and the humanity of Hugh Masekela.
We must once again embody these core values if we are to meet our current challenges.
Through this budget, we choose ourselves yet again; we do the things Madiba dared us to do at the advent of our democracy that would affirm humanity’s conviction in the nobility of our course and its pride in our efforts and daily deeds.
We have shown the ability to find common ground amidst a painful history and deep division, and a fearlessness of youth that has helped us to choose ourselves again and again by giving something up or taking something.
Through our liberation struggle, and the advent of our democratic era, we have shown incredible perseverance, humanity, selflessness and courage.
The budget we present today is not easy and the choices we have had to make are difficult, but Spirella reminds us that: “There’s no thrill in easy sailing when the skies are clear and blue, there’s no joy in merely doing things which anyone can do. But there is more satisfaction that is mighty and sweet to take, when you reach a destination that you thought you’d never make.”
At crucial forks in the road, we made and continue to make the critical decisions that continue to forge our nation.
Given the difficult circumstances we have been in and the choices we had to make in order to steer the course, maintain the trajectory of our policy objectives and sustain our public finances, we have made the tough calls and decisions that affirm our nationhood.
Given the choices we have had to make, both as a nation and as Government in preparing this Budget, I am reminded of the words of Lerone Bennett Jr., in the “The Road Not Taken”, when he said: “A nation is an amalgam of critical decisions made at crucial forks in the road. A nation is a choice. It chooses itself at fateful forks in the road by turning left or right, by giving up something or taking something – and in the giving up and the taking, in the deciding and not deciding, the nation becomes.”
Fiscal outlook improved but challenges remain, says Gigaba
Investor confidence has grown on the promise of renewed policy coordination and effective implementation, yet the challenges highlighted in the mini budget remain, according to the budget review.
This will unlock growth and value in the property sector.
We will review the current three-year rental lease period which is prescribed for government departments, to lower the cost of financing for property lessors.
Together with the Department of Public Works, we will embark on an intensive drive to reduce government spend on rental and property leases.
In considering centralised procurement of certain commodities, we will be careful to avoid compromising competition and support for local economic development where provinces are best placed to procure such products and commodities.
A differentiated approach can achieve efficiencies through economies of scale, reduced duplication, and more transparent pricing.
We are currently rolling out the strategic procurement framework that provides for a differentiated approach of procurement based on the characteristics of each commodity.
Value for money and efficiency in spending remain critical in our drive to ensure the effective management of public resources.
We will work with colleagues in all spheres of government to improve performance of public entities on this critical issue.
This must be monitored by accounting officers, and National Treasury will strengthen oversight mechanisms in this regard.
Next week, the Director-General of National Treasury will issue a directive to all government departments and public institutions, instructing them to pay suppliers on time, or be charged with financial misconduct.
Payment of suppliers on time is regulated by the PFMA and MFMA.
We are therefore in the process of reviewing all of these with a view to ending them in the majority of cases.
SMMEs and black-owned companies find it very difficult to participate in procurement opportunities as a result.
Evergreen contracts create barriers to entry, making it impossible for new entrants to participate in the allocation of government contracts.
Government has a number of ‘evergreen’ contracts, which are open-ended.
For this reason, amendments to the Preferential Procurement Regulations became effective in April 2017.
Public procurement – worth hundreds of billions of rands annually – is a critical lever to change the production and ownership patterns of the economy to empower black people, women and youth