FULL SPEECH: Gigaba's #BudgetSpeech2018

Cape Town - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Budget Speech in parliament on Wednesday.

Below is his full speech:

Fellow South Africans

Ndi masiari! Sanibonani! Molweni! Goeie middag! Thobela! Dumelang! Avhusheni!

As I begin, let me first table before this august House:

1) The Budget Speech,

2) The 2018 Budget Review, including

a. Fiscal Framework,

b. Revenue Proposals, including customs and excise duties,

c. Estimates of national revenue and replies to the Budgetary Review and Recommendation Reports,

3) The Division of Revenue Bill,

4) The Appropriation Bill, and

5) The Estimates of National Expenditure.

Introduction

At the very advent of our democracy, as the nation was emerging from more than three centuries of colonial oppression, which President Nelson Mandela described as an “extraordinary human disaster that [had] lasted too long”, he urged that out of that experience had to be born a society of which all humanity would be proud.

“Our daily deeds as ordinary South Africans must produce an actual South African reality that will reinforce humanity’s belief in justice, strengthen its confidence in the nobility of the human soul and sustain all our hopes for a glorious life for all.”

READ THE FULL SPEECH: Budget Speech 2018 on Scribd

